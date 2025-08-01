Video: James Monroe Iglehart Previews New Season of SUPERKITTIES, Talks & JULIET Rehearsals

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart recently visited GMA3 to discuss the new episodes of Disney's SuperKitties and SuperKitties: Su-Purr Adventures, in which he plays the villainous Mr. Puppypaws. As a longtime animation buff, the Aladdin alum shared his love for the series and taking on the role.

"The first movie I ever saw was The Jungle Book, and I heard Sterling Holloway play Kaa and Phil [Harris] play Baloo and I was like 'I want to do that!'... playing this little dog is one of my favorite things ever."

Though he has played many protagonists in his career, such as the Genie in Aladdin, Iglehart went on to explain his affinity for villains. "When I was a kid, I used to love all the bad guys from different cartoons and when I got the chance to play this, I was like '[This] is everything I've ever wanted to do.'"

During the interview, he also touched upon Broadway's & Juliet, as he prepares to join the cast as the character of Lance. "[Rehearsals] are going fabulously well. I take over the role from the iconic, wonderful Joey Fatone... It's going to be great."

SuperKitties is a preschool series about four superhero kittens — Ginny, Sparks, Buddy and Bitsy — who are on a mission to make their town of Kittydale a more caring and “pawesome” place. A top 10 most-watched series for preschoolers, season three of the hit series will debut later this year and include a new “Su-Purr Wild” story arc in which the SuperKitties travel into the Kittydale Wild Jungle and meet new friends. Season four will continue the SuperKitties’ adventures using kitty kindness to thwart the series’ comedic villains and help their community and beyond.

About James Monroe Iglehart

James Monroe Iglehart is a multi-award winning actor who recently appeared as Louis Armstrong in the Broadway musical A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical. For this outstanding performance, Iglehart was nominated for a 2025 Tony Award for Best Leading Actor in a Musical. Iglehart is a native of the San Francisco Bay area. As an 18 year veteran of Broadway, James has performed in such productions as the Broadway revival of Monty Python’s Spamalot, the longest running American Musical on Broadway Chicago, Hamilton, Freestyle Love Supreme, Memphis and is best known for winning the Tony Award for Best Featured Actor for his comedic turn as Genie in Disney’s Aladdin. He has been seen on TV and in film in such shows as "Maniac," “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” as Coriolanus Burt, “Girls5Eva,” “The Not-Too-Late Show With Elmo,” "Elementary," “The Good Wife,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” and “Blues Clues,” and feature films such as Three Christs, Disney’s Disenchanted and Disney’s Wish. Iglehart has also headlined sold out concerts across the country including the Hollywood Bowl, 54 Below in NYC and two appearances at Carnegie Hall. James is also an Emmy nominated voiceover actor for the hit Disney Jr show “SuperKitties” as well as lending his voice to other animated programs such as Disney’s “Kiff,” Disney’s “DuckTales,” “Helluva Boss,” “Hazbin Hotel,” and many others on the Disney Channel, Nickelodeon, Netflix, and Apple TV. He has also used his writing talents to write stories for Marvel Comics. His greatest triumphs are his kids, grandkids, and being a husband to his wife Dawn of over 20 years.