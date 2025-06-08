Video: Jack Knowles Celebrates Tony Win for Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Sunset Boulevard is running on Broadway at the St, James Theatre.
Earlier tonight at the 78th Annual Tony Awards, Jack Knowles took home a Tony Award for 'Best Lighting Design of a Musical' for his outstanding work on Sunset Blvd. After leaving the stage at Radio City Music Hall, he checked in with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to share his initial reaction!
Knowles is a Olivier Award winner for Sunset Blvd. Broadway: Patriots; Caroline, or Change. Elsewhere: Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York); Long Day’s Journey Into Night; Best of Enemies; The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe (West End); London Tide, Top Girls, Beginning, Barber Shop Chronicles (National Theatre); Hamlet, Venice Preserved (Royal Shakespeare Company); productions at Donmar Warehouse, Almeida Theatre, Royal Exchange Manchester, Schauspielhaus Hamburg, In ernationaal Theater Amsterdam and beyond.