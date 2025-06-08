 tracking pixel
THE TONY AWARDS: ALL THE WINNERS - UPDATING LIVE!
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Video: Jack Knowles Celebrates Tony Win for Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Sunset Boulevard is running on Broadway at the St, James Theatre.

By: Jun. 08, 2025
Click Here for More on Talking Tonys
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.



Earlier tonight at the 78th Annual Tony Awards, Jack Knowles took home a Tony Award for 'Best Lighting Design of a Musical' for his outstanding work on Sunset Blvd. After leaving the stage at Radio City Music Hall, he checked in with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to share his initial reaction!

Knowles is a Olivier Award winner for Sunset Blvd. Broadway:  Patriots; Caroline, or Change. Elsewhere: Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York); Long Day’s Journey Into Night; Best of Enemies; The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe (West End); London Tide, Top Girls, Beginning, Barber Shop Chronicles (National Theatre); Hamlet, Venice Preserved (Royal Shakespeare Company); productions at Donmar Warehouse, Almeida Theatre, Royal Exchange Manchester, Schauspielhaus Hamburg, In ernationaal Theater Amsterdam and beyond.


Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Buy a Sunset Boulevard Logo Beanie Sunset Boulevard Logo Beanie
Buy a Sunset Boulevard Logo Magnet Sunset Boulevard Logo Magnet
Buy a Sunset Boulevard Logo Pin Sunset Boulevard Logo Pin
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by

Videos