Video: JUST IN TIME Star Matthew Morrison Dances With Original 'Bobby Darin' Jonathan Groff

The audience of Just in Time on Broadway was treated to twice the Bobby Darin at the Thursday night performance when original star Jonathan Groff joined current star Matthew Morrison for a dance during the show's finale! Watch the video!

The production, which tells the story of singer Bobby Darin, is staged as an intimate nightclub experience featuring a live band and a selection of the artist’s best-known songs, including “Beyond the Sea,” “Mack the Knife,” and “Splish Splash.”

Groff’s appearance marked a brief return to the production following the conclusion of his run earlier this season.

Tony, Emmy and Golden Globe Award nominee Matthew Morrison is playing a strictly limited 3-week engagement as Bobby Darin, before being replaced by Tony-nominee Jeremy Jordan next week.

Just in Time follows Darin’s rise from teen idol to international performer, exploring his career and personal life through a combination of live music and theatrical storytelling.