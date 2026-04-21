Video: JUST IN TIME's New Stars Jeremy Jordan and Carrie St. Louis Take Their First Broadway Bows
Jordan succeeds Matthew Morrison in the role of Bobby Darin, with Carrie St. Louis stepping into the shoes of Sandra Dee.
The Broadway production of Just in Time at the Circle in the Square Theatre welcomes some new stars as Tony-nominee Jeremy Jordan and Carrie St. Louis join the cast. Go inside the basement of Wicked below as the new stars take their first bows and tackle the viral, "Splish Splash,"choreo to kick off their run! Watch the video.
Jordan succeeds Matthew Morrison in the role of Bobby Darin, with St. Louis stepping into the shoes of Sandra Dee.
About Just in Time
Just in Time is a musical about the legendary singer Bobby Darin whose short but remarkable life took him from teen idol to global sensation, inspiring generations of performers who followed. Audiences are transported into an intimate, swinging nightclub complete with a live band, a stellar ensemble cast, and iconic Bobby Darin hits including “Beyond the Sea,” “Mack the Knife,” “Splish Splash," and “Dream Lover.”
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