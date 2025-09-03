Video: JJ Neimann in CATCH ME IF YOU CAN at Marriott Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Get a first look at Marriott Theatre's Catch Me If You Can, the delightfully entertaining musical comedy based on the true story about chasing your dreams and not getting caught. JJ Niemann make his Marriott Theatre debut as the charming con artist, Frank Abagnale Jr.

The production also features Marriott Theatre favorite Nathaniel Stampley as Agent Carl Hanratty (Broadway: Cats, The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess, The Color Purple [original production and the revival], The Lion King and Jeff Award winner for Best Actor in Marriott Theatre’s production of Man of La Mancha); Mariah Lyttle as Brenda Strong (Broadway: The Wiz, Bad Cinderella, The Color Purple) and Jessie Fisher as Paula Abagnale (Broadway: A Beautiful Noise, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Once).

Directed by Jeff Award winner Jessica Fisch (Marriott Theatre: Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), with Choreography by Deidre Goodwin (Marriott Theatre: Beehive: The 60’s Musical) and Music Direction by Jeff Award winner Ryan T. Nelson, Catch Me If You Can previews August 27, opens Wednesday, September 3 at 7pm, and runs through October 19.

Jet-set to the 1960s where charming con man Frank Abagnale Jr. posed as an airline pilot, a lawyer and a doctor — and then escaped police custody, all before he turned 22. When Frank's lies catch the attention of an FBI agent, he is pursued across the globe to pay for his crimes. Created by a Tony Award-winning dream team: book by Terrence McNally (The Full Monty, Ragtime) and a swinging score by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman (Hairspray, Some Like it Hot, Smash).

Catch Me If You Can also features Sean Fortunato as Frank Abagnale Sr., Justin Albinder as Agent Dollar, Alex Goodrich as Agent Cod, Karl Hamilton as Agent Branton, Alexis J Roston as Carol Strong, and James Earl Jones II as Roger Strong, alongside Emma Grace Bailey, Brian Bandura, Katie Scarlett Brunson, Sophie Liu David, Nichole Forde, Ron King, Emma Ogea, Alexandra Palkovic, Tommy Rivera-Vega, Lucas Thompson and understudies Ivan Bracy Jr., Anna Louise Bramlett, Morgan DiFonzo, Albert Sterner, and Elaine Watson.

The artistic team features Associate Choreographer Shanna VanDerwerker, Scenic Designers Andrew Boyce and Lauren Nichols, Costume Designer Sully Ratke, Video/Projection Designer Anthony Churchill, Lighting Designer Jesse Klug, Sound Designer Michael Daly, Props Designers Rae Watson and Sally Zack, Wig, Hair & Makeup Designer Miguel A. Armstrong, Assistant Director Sunnie Eraso, Intimacy Director Katie Johannigman, Fight Choreographer David Blixt, and Stage Manager Christine D. Freeburg.

Catch Me If You Can runs Wednesdays at 1 p.m. and 7:00 p.m., Thursdays at 7:00 p.m., Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sundays at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., with select Thursday 1:00 p.m. shows. Call for group, dinner-theatre, student, senior, and military discounts. Free parking is available at all performances.