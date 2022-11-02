Video: Inside the Unveiling of the New Lena Horne Theatre on Broadway

Yesterday, the Nederlander Organization unveiled the new Lena Horne Theatre in honor of the iconic entertainer and civil rights activist. This is the first Broadway theatre in history to be named for a Black woman.

As the first Black woman ever to be nominated for a TONY Award for Leading Actress in a Musical, Horne also has a special history with the Nederlander family. James (Jimmy) L. Nederlander's father, James M. Nederlander, was instrumental as one of the lead producers of Lena Horne: The Lady and Her Music which played at the Nederlander Theatre in 1981.

Co-produced by Christina Selby and Jacquelyn Bell of the Nederlander Organization, a formal dedication ceremony took place on 47th Street to celebrate this historic moment; including a DJ'd block party, red carpet, special performances, remarks, and an unveiling of the new marquee.