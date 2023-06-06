Video: Inside the First Day with The Encores! Orchestra at THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA

The production runs June 21 – 25, 2023.

By: Jun. 06, 2023

THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA, featuring Guest Music Director Rob Berman leading The Encores! Orchestra, runs June 21 – 25, 2023 only at New York City Center.

Check out footage from the first day with the orchestra below!

Heralded as a new direction for musical theater when it opened on Broadway, The Light in the Piazza follows an American mother and daughter on vacation in 1950s Florence, as they confront painful memories and life-changing opportunities alike. Buoyed by Adam Guettel's Tony-winning score and book by Tony winner Craig Lucas, director Chay Yew and Tony winner Ruthie Ann Miles embark on a deeply personal exploration, transmuting the musical's drama of encounter across barriers of language, culture, and ability into something as essential as it is revelatory.

Joining Tony winner Ruthie Ann Miles are Shereen Ahmed as Franca Naccarelli, Andréa Burns as Signora Naccarelli, Rodd Cyrus as Giuseppe Naccarelli, James D. Gish as Fabrizio Naccarelli, Ivan Hernandez as Signor Naccarelli, and introducing Anna Zavelson as Clara Johnson. The production is directed by Chay Yew with choreography by Parker Esse.




