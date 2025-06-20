Video: Inside 'The Song of the Brown Buffalo' In THE UNTITLED UNAUTHORIZED HUNTER S. THOMPSON MUSICAL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Signature Theatre’s world premiere production of The Untitled Unauthorized Hunter S. Thompson Musical is now igniting the stage in Arlington, Virginia.

With book, music, and lyrics by Tony Award nominee Joe Iconis (Be More Chill), the show offers a no-holds-barred dive into the life, myth, and mayhem of journalist Hunter S. Thompson and the characters that shaped his world. Go inside “The Song of the Brown Buffalo,” an anthem of identity, power, and defiance, in a new video highlighting George Salazar as Oscar Acosta.

Directed by Tony Award winner Christopher Ashley (Come From Away), The Untitled Unauthorized Hunter S. Thompson Musical is running now through July 21, 2025, at Signature Theatre in Arlington, VA.