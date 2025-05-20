Video: Inside Rehearsals for 42 BALLOONS at Chicago Shakespeare Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Get a first look inside rehearsals for Chicago Shakespeare Theater's North American premiere of the new musical 42 Balloons. 42 Balloons is an ‘80s-inspired musical based on the unbelievable true story of Larry Walters’ daring lawn chair flight.

The show is produced by Chicago Shakespeare Theater after a UK run at The Lowry. The musical features a book, music, and lyrics by Jack Godfrey, direction by Ellie Coote, and will run May 24 through June 29, 2025, in The Yard at Chicago Shakespeare Theater.

Charlie McCullagh and Evelyn Hoskins star as Larry Walters and Carol Van Deusen, reprising their roles from the acclaimed UK run last year. They lead an ensemble cast that also includes Daniel Assetta, Kailin Brown, Devin Cortez, Cameron Anika Hill, Josh Hoon Lee, Minju Michelle Lee, Austin Nelson Jr., Morgan Schoenecker, Lucia Spina, and Akron Watson. Understudies include Julia Bain, Lacey Jack, Joshua Messmore, and Luke Nowakowski.

Inspired by an unbelievable true story, 42 Balloons is a soaringly original musical from the award-winning producers of SIX. On July 2, 1982, truck driver Larry Walters defied the odds (and FAA airspace regulations) to achieve his lifelong dream of flying. In a lawn chair attached to 42 weather balloons, Larry—supported by his girlfriend and a community of unlikely heroes—ascended 16,000 feet into the blue sky above LA, and from the moment he landed, their lives would never be the same. Featuring an irresistible '80s pop-inspired score, 42 Balloons is a funny, moving, and thrillingly staged new musical that asks: How far would you go for your dream… and how far would you be willing to fly?