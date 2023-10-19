Video: In Rehearsals for PAL JOEY with Ephraim Sykes, Aisha Jackson & More

Pal Joey opens with a benefit performance on November 1 and runs through November 5.

By: Oct. 19, 2023

POPULAR

SHUCKED Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 1 SHUCKED Announces Broadway Closing Date
Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One Photo 2 Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One You've Never Heard
Review Roundup: GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Opens On Broadway Starring Josh Gad and Andrew Ran Photo 3 Review Roundup: GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Opens On Broadway Starring Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells
Photos: First Look at Jamie Lloyd's SUNSET BOULEVARD, Starring Nicole Scherzinger Photo 4 Photos: First Look at Jamie Lloyd's SUNSET BOULEVARD, Starring Nicole Scherzinger

Pal Joey Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos

Coming up next month at NEW YORK CITY CENTER is the Annual Gala Presentation Pal Joey. The production opens with a benefit performance on November 1 (through 5), celebrating 80 years at the center or the arts, followed by a gala dinner at the Ziegfeld Ballroom. Funds raised by all seven performances help to ensure the future of City Center’s founding mission: to provide all New Yorkers affordable access to world-class performing arts.

In this revival, reconceived by co-director and choreographer Savion Glover and co-director Tony Goldwyn, Joey Evans (Ephraim Sykes) is a Black jazz singer who refuses to compromise on his craft as he struggles to make it big on the Chicago nightclub circuit. With a new book by Richard LaGravenese and Daniel “Koa” Beaty, the production reimagines Linda English (Aisha Jackson) as a radio chanteuse trying to find her authentic voice, and Vera Simpson (Elizabeth Stanley) as a liberated white socialite following her passions. 

The company just met the press and we're taking you inside the big day below!





2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES

1
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for PAL JOEY at New York City Center Photo
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for PAL JOEY at New York City Center

The company of New York City Center's Gala presentation of Pal Joey just met the press and we have photos from big day.

2
Video: Ephraim Sykes & Aisha Jackson Sing from PAL JOEY Photo
Video: Ephraim Sykes & Aisha Jackson Sing from PAL JOEY

Coming up next month at NEW YORK CITY CENTER is the Annual Gala Presentation Pal Joey. Check out videos of Ephraim Sykes and Aisha Jackson performing three songs from the show!

3
Full Cast Revealed for PAL JOEY at New York City Center Photo
Full Cast Revealed for PAL JOEY at New York City Center

NEW YORK CITY CENTER has unveiled the complete cast for the Annual Gala Presentation Pal Joey. See who is starring and learn how to purchase tickets!

From This Author - In Rehearsals

Can't wait for what's up next? BroadwayWorld is giving you an inside look at the shows to come!... In Rehearsals">(read more about this author)

Video: Go Inside Rehearsals for SPAMALOT on BroadwayVideo: Go Inside Rehearsals for SPAMALOT on Broadway
Exclusive: Go Inside Rehearsals for a Sneak Peek of EXORCISTICExclusive: Go Inside Rehearsals for a Sneak Peek of EXORCISTIC
Video: Meet of the Cast of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO on BroadwayVideo: Meet of the Cast of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO on Broadway
Video: Get a Sneak Peek of THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA at Lincoln Center TheaterVideo: Get a Sneak Peek of THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA at Lincoln Center Theater

Videos

HARMONY Celebrates First Preview on Broadway Video
HARMONY Celebrates First Preview on Broadway
Watch Hugh Jackman in Baz Luhrmann's AUSTRALIA Series Trailer Video
Watch Hugh Jackman in Baz Luhrmann's AUSTRALIA Series Trailer
Watch the RUSTIN Trailer With Colman Domingo, Audra McDonald & More Video
Watch the RUSTIN Trailer With Colman Domingo, Audra McDonald & More
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket Central DAPHNE
ALADDIN
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL

Recommended For You