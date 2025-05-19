Video: Hugh Jackman Previews Radio City Residency, Off-Broadway Play on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Hugh Jackman is back on stage. Well, stages. In addition to his much-anticipated Radio City Music Hall residency, the Tony winner is also starring in off-Broadway's Sexual Misconduct of the Middle Classes. To preview both of these projects, the actor visited Good Morning America on Monday to discuss their notable contrasts and why they are both "dreams."

"[Radio City] is one of my favorite venues. Doing what I love, doing songs from shows that I've loved, getting to do some new stuff," said Jackman on the show. "It's probably, in a way, the most relaxed I feel. Sometimes I feel more relaxed on that stage than I do in life."

As for the contrasting off-Broadway play, Jackman noted that he "loves it." "We're doing it stripped-down, bare, not a lot of costumes or sets. [It's] affordable theater that everyone can go and see," he explained. "We're doing theater that is accessible, but, honestly, it's selfish. I love theater and I love Radio City. They're both dreams that I never thought would happen." Watch the full interview with the actor now.

Jackman kicked off his Radio City Music Hall residency, New York With Love, on January 24, with performances running through October 4. In his first live concert series in five years, Jackman is performing songs from some of his most iconic roles, also including The Boy From Oz and other surprises from his career.

The New York premiere of Hannah Moscovitch’s Sexual Misconduct of the Middle Classes, with Ella Beatty and Hugh Jackman, is running through June 18 at Audible's Minetta Lane Theatre. Read reviews of the show here.

About Hugh Jackman

2024 brought Jackman a critically and commercially successful film Deadpool & Wolverine smashing box-office records, already cresting $1.3 billion worldwide. Jackman garnered an Academy Award nomination, for Best Actor, for his performance as Jean Valjean in Les Misérables.

Jackman’s standout performance also earned him a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Comedy/Musical, as well as Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award nominations, for both Best Ensemble and Best Male Actor in a Leading Role, and a BAFTA Award nomination. For his role as P.T. Barnum in The Greatest Showman, Jackman received a GRAMMY for Best Compilation Soundtrack Album for Visual Media. Sales for the soundtrack to the film broke records around the world and reached multi-platinum status in many countries including the UK and America.

Jackman most recently appeared on Broadway in The Music Man. His other Broadway credits include The River; Hugh Jackman, Back on Broadway; A Steady Rain; and The Boy From Oz. He appeared in the West End production of Oklahoma! in 1998, as well as Off-Broadway in Carousel in 2002.