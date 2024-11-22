Video: How Well Does the DEATH BECOMES HER Cast Recall Their Old Lines?

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



You know them as Glinda, Ernestina, Lord Farquaad and more- but how well does the cast of Death Becomes Her know those characters? We're putting them to the test in the latest edition of BroadwayWorld's Line Please! In this video, watch as Megan Hilty, Jennifer Simmard, and Christopher Sieber try to guess which shows they said each of these lines.

You can catch all three at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre in Death Becomes Her on Broadway.

In Death Becomes Her, Madeline Ashton is the most beautiful actress (just ask her) ever to grace the stage and screen. Helen Sharp is the long-suffering author (just ask her) who lives in her shadow. They have always been the best of frenemies… until Madeline steals Helen’s fiancé away. As Helen plots revenge and Madeline clings to her rapidly fading star, their world is suddenly turned upside down by Viola Van Horn, a mysterious woman with a secret that’s to die for. After one sip of Viola’s magical potion, Madeline and Helen begin a new era of life (and death) with their youth and beauty restored…and a grudge to last eternity. Life’s a bitch and then you die. Or not!