Video: How Nick Jonas Learned 'The Schmuel Song' From THE LAST FIVE YEARS

The limited run of the Jason Robert Brown musical is currently running at the Hudson Theatre.
Nick Jonas, currently on Broadway in The Last Five Years, recently visited Live with Kelly and Mark to discuss his role in the Jason Robert Brown musical. During the interview, Jonas talked about his longtime love for the show, and shed light on one particular long number he has to sing.
"There is a song in the show called "The Schmuel Song," [which is] basically trying to uplift [Cathy] out of a moment when she's discouraged," Jonas explained. "It is a marathon and I had to study by using cue cards... We were shooting a holiday movie that comes out later this year on Disney+ and, between scenes, I'm literally there just rifling through all my cue cards!" Watch the conversation here.
The Last Five Years is now running for a strictly limited, 14-week-only engagement at Broadway’s Hudson Theatre. Experience the messy, euphoric, sexy, savage, fleeting rush of falling in and out of love in New York City at The Last Five Years, starring Grammy Award and Golden Globe nominee Nick Jonas and Tony Award winner Adrienne Warren.
She begins at the breakup. He begins at the first kiss. Both sides of this five-year relationship play out in 90 minutes at this heart-racing theatrical event.
One of the most popular musicals of the last 25 years comes to Broadway for the first time ever, featuring the acclaimed powerhouse score by Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown and a bold new vision by Tony Award-nominated director Whitney White.
The Last Five Years features choreography by Tony Award nominees Jeff Kuperman & Rick Kuperman, scenic design by Tony Award winner David Zinn, costume design by Tony Award winner Dede Ayite, lighting design by Stacey Derosier, sound design by Tony Award winner Cody Spencer, wig & hair design by Academy Award winner Mia Neal, music direction by Tom Murray, casting by Taylor Williams and production stage management by Cody Renard Richard. Baseline Theatrical’s Andy Jones and James Hickey serve as General Managers.
