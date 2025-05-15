Video: How Nick Jonas Learned 'The Schmuel Song' From THE LAST FIVE YEARS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Nick Jonas, currently on Broadway in The Last Five Years, recently visited Live with Kelly and Mark to discuss his role in the Jason Robert Brown musical. During the interview, Jonas talked about his longtime love for the show, and shed light on one particular long number he has to sing.

"There is a song in the show called "The Schmuel Song," [which is] basically trying to uplift [Cathy] out of a moment when she's discouraged," Jonas explained. "It is a marathon and I had to study by using cue cards... We were shooting a holiday movie that comes out later this year on Disney+ and, between scenes, I'm literally there just rifling through all my cue cards!" Watch the conversation here.

The Last Five Years is now running for a strictly limited, 14-week-only engagement at Broadway’s Hudson Theatre. Experience the messy, euphoric, sexy, savage, fleeting rush of falling in and out of love in New York City at The Last Five Years, starring Grammy Award and Golden Globe nominee Nick Jonas and Tony Award winner Adrienne Warren.

She begins at the breakup. He begins at the first kiss. Both sides of this five-year relationship play out in 90 minutes at this heart-racing theatrical event.

One of the most popular musicals of the last 25 years comes to Broadway for the first time ever, featuring the acclaimed powerhouse score by Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown and a bold new vision by Tony Award-nominated director Whitney White.