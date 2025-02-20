Video: How Idina Menzel Prepared to Climb Trees for REDWOOD

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Idina Menzel is back on Broadway in Redwood, the new musical which sees the Tony-winner climbing tall set pieces that aim to replicate the look of California's Redwood forest. On a recent visit to The View, Menzel shed light on the unique preparation that went into the production.

"Preparation was hard work but also exhilarating," she admitted. "Our choreographers are a vertical dance troupe called BANDALOOP [who] dance on the side of mountains, trees, buildings." Menzel explained that they helped train her to become comfortable with the climbing and swinging that is required for her role. "It's very poetic in a way. The show's not literal like National Geographic... the cinematic combination with the intimacy of the story is all through my perspective."

Menzel explained that she first came up with the idea for the show after hearing of a woman who spent over 700 days living in a tree as an act of protest against logging companies. "I was just so inspired by her fortitude and conviction and bravery. And I thought, 'How could I do something like that?'"

Also on the show, she discussed how she relates to her two iconic characters Elphaba and Elsa: "Those two characters really learn how to harness their power and unleash that magic and what they can do to change the world...They are an inspiration to me because they command a huge group and crew..." Watch the full interview now.