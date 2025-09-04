Video: How Broadway's AMERICAN UTOPIA Led David Byrne to Stand-Up Comedy

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



It's never too late to try something new. During a recent visit to The Tonight Show, Tony Award-winner David Byrne shared how his American Utopia stage show led him to an unexpected side gig.

"Fred Armisen, he'd seen the Broadway show and saw that I could get a laugh," recalled the musician. "[He] said, 'David, you should do some stand-up.'" Armisen went on to invite him to his own show, which he performs in Los Angeles. "He said, 'You can come. It's not announced. Nobody knows who my other guests are.'"

For his comedy act, Byrne would project a slide from a slideshow and tell a joke to describe the picture. Watch the performer share a sample of his act during his Tonight Show appearance here.

A jubilant celebration of live music, community, and connection, the production of American Utopia featured David Byrne with original band members Jacquelene Acevedo, Gustavo Di Dalva, Daniel Freedman, Chris Giarmo, Tim Keiper, Tendayi Kuumba, Karl Mansfield, Mauro Refosco, Stéphane San Juan, Angie Swan and Bobby Wooten III. The company standbys are Renée Albulario, Alena Ciera, Chris Eddleton, Evan Frierson, Abe Nouri, and Natalie Tenenbaum.

American Utopia returned to Broadway on Friday, September 17, 2021, following its original 2019 smash hit Broadway engagement at the Hudson Theatre and the 18-month pandemic shutdown. The show was honored with a Special Tony Award in September 2021 and persevered through the December 2021 COVID surge with unprecedented "unchained" performances. The show officially closed on April 3, 2022.

In 2020, Spike Lee's filmed version of American Utopia opened the Toronto International Film Festival to global acclaim and continues to stream on HBO. The film won two 2021 Creative Arts Emmy Awards - Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Special (Rob Sinclair, Lighting Designer / Brian Spett, Lighting Director) and Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special (Paul Hsu, Re-Recording Mixer / Michael Lonsdale, Production Mixer / Pete Keppler, Music Mixer) - and was nominated for a 2022 Grammy Award (Best Music Film).

The follow-up to Byrne’s acclaimed 2018 album American Utopia, which was later adapted into a hit Broadway musical and HBO film, Who Is the Sky? will be released Sept. 5 through Matador Records. It was produced by the Grammy-winning Kid Harpoon (Harry Styles, Miley Cyrus), while its 12 songs were arranged by the members of New York-based chamber ensemble Ghost Train Orchestra. Guests include Paramore’s Hayley Williams, St. Vincent and The Smile drummer Tom Skinner.

In September, David Byrne will kick off a massive world tour. The Live Nation-produced tour kicks off Sept. 14 in Providence, R.I. and includes multiple nights at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, The Auditorium in Chicago, and more. Tickets are available here.

Byrne has also written and produced three original songs for the animated film, The Twits. Byrne is also joined by singer/ songwriter Hayley Williams, of rock band Paramore, on the end title song, "Open the Door," as co-writers and performers. The movie will debut on Netflix on October 17.