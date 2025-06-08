Video: Harvey Fierstein Responds to Special Tony for Lifetime Achievement

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Earlier tonight at the 78th Annual Tony Awards, Harvey Fierstein took the stage to accept a special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement. After leaving the stage at Radio City Music Hall, he checked in with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to share his initial reaction!

Fierstein is the winner of four Tony Awards: two for Torch Song Trilogy (Best Play and Best Actor in a Play) as well as Tony Awards for Best Book of a Musical for La Cage Aux Folles and Best Actor in a Musical for Hairspray. He has also written the Tony-winning hit Kinky Boots along with Newsies, Casa Valentina, A Catered Affair, Safe Sex, Bella Bella!, Legs Diamond, Spookhouse, Flatbush Tosca, Common Ground and more. He revised the book for Funny Girl, which had a hit run on Broadway and a multi-city North American tour, following its London production. His children’s book, The Sissy Duckling (Humanitas Award), is now in its fifth printing, and his New York Times bestselling memoir I Was Better Last Night is available on Knopf.