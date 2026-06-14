Video: HAMILTON Cast Sings 'New York, New York' For the Knicks at Curtain Call

The Broadway cast of Hamilton celebrated the New York Knicks by performing "New York, New York" at their curtain call on Sunday. The performance comes after the Knicks' victory at the NBA Playoffs on Saturday.

Cast members held up Knicks jerseys as the cast joined in a special sing-along to the Frank Sinatra classic.

Earlier in the playoffs, cast members Lauren Mariasoosay, Erin Ramirez, and Jen Sese performed "The Schuyler Sisters" at Madison Square Garden as a special halftime performance.

About Hamilton

Hamilton is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring​ a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre—a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography. It has won Tony​​, Grammy​​, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.