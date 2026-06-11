Video: HAMILTON Stars Perform 'The Schuyler Sisters' at the NBA Finals





Hamilton stars took to the basketball court on Monday night to perform "The Schuyler Sisters" before the Knicks game! Lauren Mariasoosay, Erin Ramirez, and Jen Sese appeared at Madison Square Garden to perform Lin-Manual Miranda's song that celebrates "the greatest city in the world."

watch as Mariasoosay – the production's current Eliza – was joined by Ramirez and Sese, who currently appear in the ensemble and as a standby, respectively, performed before the Knicks NBA playoff game began.

About Hamilton

Hamilton is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring​ a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre—a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography. It has won Tony​​, Grammy​​, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.