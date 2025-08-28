Video: Gracie Lawrence & Darren Criss Sing HAIRSPRAY, WICKED & More in Medley

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On the "New York" night of their Staycation festival at Brooklyn Steel in 2022, Gracie Lawrence and her band, Lawrence, performed a medley of Broadway songs with Tony-winner Darren Criss! Watch the Just In Time and Maybe Happy Ending stars perform the medley below!

The video features “Cabaret” from Cabaret, “Summer Nights” from Grease, “You Can't Stop the Beat” from Hairspray, “Don’t Rain on My Parade” from Funny Girl, and “Defying Gravity” from Wicked.

"A few years ago, at our own festival we threw called STAYCATION, a broadway-obsessed Gracie sang all of her favorite Broadway songs and our friend Darren Criss sat in," Lawrence the Band's Instagram account captioned the announcement. "A few years later they’re both in the same Broadway season together."

Gracie Lawrence co-fronts the band alongside her brother Clyde. The group has an illustrious touring career, playing festivals and headline shows around the world, such as Coachella, Bonnaroo, Firefly, Outside Lands, and a recent opening slot with The Rolling Stones and opening run for the Jonas Brothers on the North American leg of their THE TOUR. The band also had recent notable live performances on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” “CBS Saturday Morning,” and "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

In 2022, Lawrence’s single “Don’t Lose Sight” was featured in an international Microsoft commercial leading to significant accomplishments including a Top 20 hit on the USA Shazam Pop Charts and a #33 spot on Top 40 Mediabase Charts.

This summer Lawrence released their 4th studio album, “Family Business”, that included their 2nd Top 40 charting single “Whatcha Want” and launched The Family Business Tour with their biggest headline shows around the world, including a sold-out show at the iconic Radio City Music Hall in NY.