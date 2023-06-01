Video: Go Inside Opening Night of GREY HOUSE on Broadway

Thrills and chills were abound earlier this week on 45th Street as Grey House, the first show of the 2023/24 Broadway season celebrated its opening night. Reviews for Grey House will be held until tonight, June 1 at 8pm, allowing time for critics to attend a performance featuring the full Broadway cast.

Grey House by Levi Holloway, is directed by two-time Tony Award winner Joe Mantello, and star two-time Tony Award winner Laurie Metcalf, Emmy Award winner Tatiana Maslany, Emmy Award nominee Paul Sparks, Lortel Award nominee Sophia Anne Caruso, and Critics' Choice Award nominee Millicent Simmonds.

When a couple crashes their car in the mountains, they seek shelter in an isolated cabin. Its inhabitants, though somewhat unusual, are eager to make their guests feel right at home. But as the blizzard outside rages on and one night turns into several, the couple becomes less and less sure of what's true -about their hosts, themselves, and why that sound in the walls keeps getting louder.

BroadwayWorld's Katie Lynch is taking you inside the big night in the video below!






Recommended For You