Video: Go Behind the Scenes of Disney's SNOW WHITE Music in New Featurette

In a new video, EGOT winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, Rachel Zegler, and the filmmakers go behind-the-scenes of the music featured in Disney's new live-action Snow White. "We're just the biggest fans of all of the Disney animated movies. It's the reason why we even got into musical theater," Pasek shares.

The video takes viewers through several of the new songs in the film, such as the opening number, which director Marc Webb notes is "a declaration of happiness and joy to bring us into the movie." Another song that is highlighted is "All is Fair," a new villain song for the Evil Queen, played by Gal Gadot. "Secretly, as a writer, I think you're thrilled when you get to write a villain song," Paul admits.

In another segment, the trio further reminisce about bringing the music to life, and Zegler performs "Waiting on a Wish" accompanied by the songwriters. Watch the video.

Ahead of the highly anticipated premiere of the film, the full soundtrack is now available. In addition to "Waiting on a Wish," the soundtrack features other new songs included the opening number "Good Things Grow" performed by Broadway and West End alum Hadley Fraser, "Princess Problems," a new duet by Zegler and Burnap, and "All is Fair," a villain song for the Evil Queen, played by Gal Gadot. Listen to the soundtrack below.

Disney’s Snow White, a live-action musical reimagining of the classic 1937 film, opens exclusively in theaters March 21, 2025. Starring Zegler as Snow White and Gal Gadot as her Stepmother, the Evil Queen, the magical music adventure journeys back to the timeless story with beloved characters Bashful, Doc, Dopey, Grumpy, Happy, Sleepy, and Sneezy.

In addition to Zegler and Gadot, the movie also stars Andrew Burnap, Tituss Burgess, Andrew Barth Feldman, Gorge Salazar, and Patrick Page. The movie features original songs from EGOT winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. The film is directed by Marc Webb and produced by Marc Platt and Jared LeBoff, with Callum McDougall serving as executive producer.