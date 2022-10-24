Video: Get a First Look at WHERE THE MOUNTAIN MEETS THE SEA at Manhattan Theatre Club
The cast of Where the Mountain Meets the Sea features Billy Eugene Jones (Fat Ham, Passing Strange) and Chris Myers (How I Learned to Drive at MTC, An Octoroon).
Manhattan Theatre Club is presenting the New York premiere of Where the Mountain Meets the Sea, written by AUDELCO Award nominee Jeff Augustin (The New Englanders, "The Morning Show") and directed by Princess Grace Award winner Joshua Kahan Brody, with music by The Bengsons (Hundred Days, The Lucky Ones). The production will open Wednesday, November 2 at New York City Center - Stage I (131 West 55th Street).
Get a first look at footage from the production below!
From acclaimed writer Jeff Augustin comes a timely story of a son's quest to connect with his father. Lyrical story-telling and live folk songs from The Bengsons weave a tale of searching and longing, family and legacy. A Haitian immigrant travels from Miami to California on a once-in-a-lifetime road trip. Years later, his son makes the same journey in reverse. Along the way, blurring the lines of time, these two finally discover common ground and make a connection that has eluded them for decades. Directing is Princess Grace Award winner Joshua Kahan Brody.
Where the Mountain Meets the Sea was commissioned by and premiered in the 2020 Humana Festival of New American Plays at Actors Theatre of Louisville.
The production's creative team includes Arnulfo Maldonado (scenic design), Dominique Fawn Hill (costume design), Stacey Derosier (lighting design), Ben Truppin-Brown (sound design), Sarah Lunnie (dramaturgy), Steph Paul (movement), and Roxana Khan (production stage manager).
