Video: Get a First Look at THE REFUGE PLAYS at Roundabout Theatre Company

This is a limited engagement through Sunday, November 12, 2023. 

By: Oct. 17, 2023

Roundabout Theatre Company is presenting the world-premiere production of The Refuge Plays by Nathan Alan Davis, directed by Patricia McGregor, in association with New York Theatre Workshop.

Get a first look at footage below! 
 
The Refuge Plays is now playing at the Laura Pels Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre (111 West 46th Street). This is a limited engagement through Sunday, November 12, 2023. 

  
The cast of The Refuge Plays includes: Ngozi Jane Anyanwu as “Joy,” Jerome Preston Bates as “Reginald,” Jessica Frances Dukes as “Gail,” Jon Michael Hill as “Walking Man,” Mallori Taylor Johnson as “Symphony,” Lizan Mitchell as “Clydette,” Nicole Ari Parker as “Early,” Daniel J. Watts as “Crazy Eddie,” Lance Coadie Williams as “Dax,” JJ Wynder-Wilkins as “Ha-Ha,” Stanley Andrew Jackson as u/s Walking Man, Ha-Ha, Kashayna Johnson as u/s Joy, Symphony, Julian Rozzell as u/s Crazy Eddie, Dax, Reginald, Rokia Sherin as u/s Clydette, Gail and Britney Nicole Simpson as u/s Early.
 
Late at night, deep in the woods of southern Illinois, a ghost tells Gail she will die within the next 24 hours. So begins The Refuge Plays, an epic tale that follows one Black family over 70 years. Written by Nathan Alan Davis, this bold reimagining of an American “family play” is full of humor, heart and surprises.
 
The creative team for The Refuge Plays includes: Arnulfo Maldonado (Sets), Emilio Sosa (Costumes), Stacey Derosier (Lighting), Marc Anthony Thompson (Original Music and Sound), Imani Uzuri (Composer and Vocal Soundscapes), Paloma McGregor (Movement Coordinator), Earon Nealey (Hair & Wigs), J. Jared Janas (Make-up), Anna Morton Stacey (Dramaturg), and Sordelet Inc / Rick Sordelet (Fight Director).





