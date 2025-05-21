Video: George Clooney & Ilana Glazer Tour GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK Set

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



George Clooney and Ilana Glazer gave Architectural Digest a tour of Good Night, and Good Luck. Also led byÂ Tony Awardâ€“winning scenic designer Scott Pask, the video brings audiences onto the Broadway stage at the Winter Garden Theatre, where the Tony-nominated play is running through June 8.

"This was the beginning of television," Clooney said discussing the technical equipment used in the production. "That's the difficulty of what Scott's done, too, is we get to see these monitors on the outside and we get to get a glimpse of what it really looks like if we were on television, but then you're here and you get to see how the sausage is made and that's the exciting part about it."

In this landmark theatrical and live television event, two-time Academy AwardÂ® winner and first-time Tony AwardÂ® nominee, George Clooney makes his Broadway debut as Edward R. Murrow, showcasing his legendary, history-altering, on-air showdown with Senator Joseph McCarthy. As McCarthyism casts a shadow over America, Murrow and his news team choose to confront the growing tide of paranoia and propaganda, even if it means turning the federal government and a worried nation against them.Â

Nominated for five Tony Awards, Good Night, and Good Luck, directed by Tony winner David Cromer, recently made history by becoming the highest-grossing play in Broadway history, and the first play to surpass a gross of $4 million in a single week. In partnership with TodayTix, the production also recently subsidized 2,000 tickets for New York City high school students â€“ including those studying journalism â€“ to attend the show.