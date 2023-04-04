Video: GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR Cast Gets Ready for Broadway

Rehearsals are underway for the upcoming new Broadway play, Good Night, Oscar starring Sean Hayes. Written by Pulitzer Prize-winner Doug Wright and directed by Lisa Peterson, Good Night, Oscar begins performances on April 7 and opens on April 24 at Broadway's Belasco Theatre, (111 West 44th Street). The 20-week limited engagement will end on August 27.

In Good Night, Oscar, Sean Hayes plays Oscar Levant: Hollywood actor, concert pianist, and the most subversive wit ever to appear on television during its Golden Age.

"This is a dream. I've been working on this play for 20 years!" Hayes told Richard Ridge. "There are a lot of things that I can relate to in [this character] and there are other things that are challenging. As an actor, if we don't look for projects that push us an challenge us, what are we doing? It's too easy to just stay in your lane.

It's 1958 and Jack Paar is hosting "The Tonight Show." He's booked his favorite guest, a pundit as hilarious as he is unpredictable: Oscar Levant, who once famously proclaimed, "There's a fine line between genius and insanity, and I have erased that line." In 90 short minutes, Oscar will have audiences howling, censors scrambling, and - when it's all over - America will be just a little less innocent than she was before.

In addition to Sean Hayes, the cast includes Emily Bergl as June Levant; Marchánt Davis as Alvin Finney; Peter Grosz as Bob Sarnoff; Ben Rappaport as Jack Paar; Alex Wyse as Max Weinbaum; John Zdrojeski as George Gershwin; with previously announced understudies Sam Bell-Gurwitz; Postell Pringle; Max Roll; and Thomas Michael Hammond and Stephanie Janssen who have joined the company.

Watch below as we check in with the company ahead of teh start of previews.