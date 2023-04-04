Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR Cast Gets Ready for Broadway

Good Night, Oscar will open at the Belasco Theatre on April 24, 2023.

Apr. 04, 2023  

Rehearsals are underway for the upcoming new Broadway play, Good Night, Oscar starring Sean Hayes. Written by Pulitzer Prize-winner Doug Wright and directed by Lisa Peterson, Good Night, Oscar begins performances on April 7 and opens on April 24 at Broadway's Belasco Theatre, (111 West 44th Street). The 20-week limited engagement will end on August 27.

In Good Night, Oscar, Sean Hayes plays Oscar Levant: Hollywood actor, concert pianist, and the most subversive wit ever to appear on television during its Golden Age.

"This is a dream. I've been working on this play for 20 years!" Hayes told Richard Ridge. "There are a lot of things that I can relate to in [this character] and there are other things that are challenging. As an actor, if we don't look for projects that push us an challenge us, what are we doing? It's too easy to just stay in your lane.

It's 1958 and Jack Paar is hosting "The Tonight Show." He's booked his favorite guest, a pundit as hilarious as he is unpredictable: Oscar Levant, who once famously proclaimed, "There's a fine line between genius and insanity, and I have erased that line." In 90 short minutes, Oscar will have audiences howling, censors scrambling, and - when it's all over - America will be just a little less innocent than she was before.

In addition to Sean Hayes, the cast includes Emily Bergl as June Levant; Marchánt Davis as Alvin Finney; Peter Grosz as Bob Sarnoff; Ben Rappaport as Jack Paar; Alex Wyse as Max Weinbaum; John Zdrojeski as George Gershwin; with previously announced understudies Sam Bell-Gurwitz; Postell Pringle; Max Roll; and Thomas Michael Hammond and Stephanie Janssen who have joined the company.

Watch below as we check in with the company ahead of teh start of previews.






Related Stories
Photos: Sean Hayes & the Cast of GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR Meet the Press Photo
Photos: Sean Hayes & the Cast of GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR Meet the Press
Rehearsals are underway for the upcoming new Broadway play, Good Night, Oscar starring Sean Hayes. Written by Pulitzer Prize-winner Doug Wright and directed by Lisa Peterson, Good Night, Oscar begins performances on April 7 and opens on April 24 at Broadway's Belasco Theatre.
Full Cast Announced For GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR as Rehearsals Begin Photo
Full Cast Announced For GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR as Rehearsals Begin
Broadway rehearsals began yesterday for the upcoming new Broadway play, Good Night, Oscar starring Sean Hayes. Full casting has also been revealed for the production. Learn more about the show and its cast here!
Up on the Marquee: GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR Photo
Up on the Marquee: GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR
Check out photos of the new Broadway marquee for Good Night, Oscar, which begins performances on April 7, 2023, and opens on April 24, 2023. The 20-week limited engagement will end on August 27, 2023. 
Full Cast Announced for GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR Starring Sean Hayes Photo
Full Cast Announced for GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR Starring Sean Hayes
Good Night, Oscar starring Sean Hayes, announced that Marchánt Davis (Ain’t No Mo’), Alex Wyse (Waitress), Sam Bell-Gurwitz (Good Night, Oscar in Chicago), Postell Pringle (A Free Man of Color), and Max Roll (Mrs. Warren’s Profession) will be joining the company on Broadway.

From This Author - In Rehearsals

Can't wait for what's up next? BroadwayWorld is giving you an inside look at the shows to come!

... (read more about this author)

Video: GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR Cast Gets Ready for BroadwayVideo: GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR Cast Gets Ready for Broadway
April 4, 2023

Rehearsals are underway for the upcoming new Broadway play, Good Night, Oscar starring Sean Hayes. Watch as the company meets the press n this video!
Video: When PETER PAN GOES WRONG Goes Wrong...Video: When PETER PAN GOES WRONG Goes Wrong...
March 30, 2023

Peter Pan Goes Wrong is now going right on Broadway! The play is now in previews and will open on Wednesday, April 19th at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre. Ahead of opening night, we checked in to find out what happens when Peter Pan Goes Wrong... goes wrong.
Video: Olivia Holt Is Getting Ready to Make Her Broadway Debut in CHICAGOVideo: Olivia Holt Is Getting Ready to Make Her Broadway Debut in CHICAGO
March 30, 2023

The Broadway musical Chicago will welcome actress and singer Olivia Holt making her Broadway debut in the role of Roxie Hart beginning Monday, April 10 at the Ambassador Theatre. In this video, Olivia is telling us all about why joining the cast is a dream come true!
Video: LIFE OF PI Is Getting Ready to Take Center Stage on BroadwayVideo: LIFE OF PI Is Getting Ready to Take Center Stage on Broadway
March 22, 2023

Previews are underway for Lolita Chakrabarti's dazzling stage adaptation of Yann Martel's best-selling novel Life of Pi, running at Broadway's Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre. BroadwayWorld caught up with the company before opening night and you can meet the whole gang in this video!
Video: Laura Linney & Jessica Hecht Are Getting Ready to Return to Broadway in SUMMER, 1976Video: Laura Linney & Jessica Hecht Are Getting Ready to Return to Broadway in SUMMER, 1976
March 19, 2023

Summer, 1976 will begin previews on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 ahead of a Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Opening Night at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre and BroadwayWorld is chatting with the cast in this video!
share