Video Flashback: Take a Look Back on the Prolific Career of Neil Simon

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, playwright Neil Simon has died at age 91. He passed away on August 25 at New York-Presbyterian Hospital in New York City due to complications from pneumonia.

Neil Simon is widely regarded as one of the most successful, prolific, and performed playwrights in the world. He has received more combined Oscar and Tony nominations than any other writer. Overall, he has garnered 17 Tony nominations and won three. In 1983 became the only living playwright to have a New York theatre, the Neil Simon Theatre, named in his honor.

Neil Simon's unparalleled career in the theater included more than thirty plays and musicals that opened on Broadway over a span of four decades.

