Video Flashback: Steven Spielberg Honors Sally Field at the 2019 Kennedy Center Honors

The Kennedy Center has released a flashback video of filmmaker Steven Spielberg honoring actress Sally Field at the 2019 Kennedy Center Honors.

The KENNEDY CENTER HONORS celebrates icons who, through their artistry, have left an indelible stamp on our collective cultural consciousness," stated Kennedy Center Chairman David M. Rubenstein.

Steven Spielberg is considered one of the founding pioneers of the New Hollywood era and one of the most popular directors and producers in film history. He became a household name as the director of Jaws (1975), which was critically and commercially successful and is considered the first summer blockbuster. He has won the Academy Award for Best Director twice. His total work makes him the highest-grossing film director in history.

Sally Field is the recipient of various accolades, including two Academy Awards, three Primetime Emmy Awards, two Golden Globe Awards, and a Screen Actors Guild Award, and she has been nominated for a Tony Award and two BAFTA Awards. Field began her professional career on television, starring in the short-lived comedies Gidget (1965-1966), The Flying Nun (1967-1970), and The Girl with Something Extra (1973-1974). In 1976, she garnered critical acclaim for her performance in the miniseries Sybil, for which she received the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie. Her film debut was as an extra in Moon Pilot (1962), and her movie career escalated during the 1970s with starring roles including Stay Hungry (1976), Smokey and the Bandit (1977), Heroes (1977), The End (1978), and Hooper (1978). Her career further expanded during the 1980s, receiving the Academy Award for Best Actress for both Norma Rae (1979) and Places in the Heart (1984), and she appeared in Smokey and the Bandit II (1980), Absence of Malice (1981), Kiss Me Goodbye (1982), Murphy's Romance (1985), Steel Magnolias (1989), Mrs. Doubtfire (1993), and Forrest Gump (1994).

In a star-studded celebration on the Kennedy Center Opera House stage, the 2019 Honorees were saluted by today's leading performers from New York, Hollywood, and the arts capitals of the world through performances and tributes.





