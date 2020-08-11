Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
Video Flashback: Renee Elise Goldsberry, Christina Sajous, and Jen Sanchez Perform 'Natural High'
The performance is from Encores! Off-Center I’m Getting My Act Together and Taking It on the Road in 2013.
New York City Center has released its latest Encores Archives video!
The video features Renee Elise Goldsberry, Christina Sajous, and Jen Sanchez, performing 'Natural High' from Encores! Off-Center I'm Getting My Act Together and Taking It on the Road in 2013.
Watch the video below!
?: @ReneeGoldsberry, Christina Sajous, @jenni4sanchez "Natural High"- New York City Center (@NYCityCenter) August 11, 2020
Encores! Off-Center I'm Getting My Act Together and Taking It on the Road 2013 pic.twitter.com/bqGofkCHCf
