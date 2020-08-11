Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Video Flashback: Renee Elise Goldsberry, Christina Sajous, and Jen Sanchez Perform 'Natural High'

The performance is from Encores! Off-Center I’m Getting My Act Together and Taking It on the Road in 2013.

Aug. 11, 2020  

New York City Center has released its latest Encores Archives video!

The video features Renee Elise Goldsberry, Christina Sajous, and Jen Sanchez, performing 'Natural High' from Encores! Off-Center I'm Getting My Act Together and Taking It on the Road in 2013.

Watch the video below!


