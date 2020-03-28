Video Flashback: Lorna Luft Performs 'The Man That Got Away' at Feinstein's/54 Below

Feinstein's/54 Below has released a new flashback video of Lorna Luft performing 'The Man That Got Away.'

The performance was part of Lorna Luft: To "L" and Back at Feinstein's/54 Below on October 23, 2018.

Watch the full video below!

Born to legendary entertainer Judy Garland and producer Sid Luft (and half-sister to Liza Minnelli), Lorna Luft made her performing debut singing on The Judy Garland Show. Since then, she's had dozens of starring and guest-starring roles in film and television, ranging from Grease 2 and Where the Boys Are '84 to the series Murder She Wrote and Sean Saves the World. Lorna was co-executive producer of Life with Judy Garland: Me and My Shadows, the Emmy Award-winning miniseries based on her best-selling memoir.

For the past several years, Lorna has starred in American and British productions of Irving Berlin's White Christmas. Her other theatrical credits include her Broadway debut in Promises, Promises; Off-Broadway's Snoopy and Extremities; the national tour of They're Playing Our Song; a British tour of Pack of Lies; and Gypsy, Grease, Guys and Dolls, Mame, and The Unsinkable Molly Brown, among many others.

Lorna is also a gifted concert and cabaret artist, performing in the world's most prestigious venues, including The Hollywood Bowl, Carnegie Hall, The London Palladium, and L'Olympia in Paris. Her highly acclaimed multi-media production, Songs My Mother Taught Me -The Judy Garland Songbook, melds some of the world's most familiar songs with personal memories. It won two Ovation Awards, and a CD based on the show was released by First Night Records.





