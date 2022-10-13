Video: First Look at Linedy Genao and Brandon Espinoza in ON YOUR FEET! at Paper Mill Playhouse

Paper Mill Playhouse is now presenting On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan, the first production of Paper Mill's 2022-2023 season. The show runs through Sunday, November 6, 2022.

Get a first look at footage from the production below!

The production features Linedy Genao (Broadway's upcoming Bad Cinderella, On Your Feet! on Broadway) as Gloria, Brandon Espinoza (Broadway's SpongeBob SquarePants) as Emilio, Francisca Muñoz (PBS's "Our Lady Lupe") as Gloria Fajardo, and Yajaira Paredes (Candlelight Theatre's Clue) as Consuelo. Olivia Andrade-Marin and Natalia Artigas share the role of Little Gloria, and Carlos Carreras and Joshua Garcia play Nayib/Young Emilio/Jeremy.

Completing the ensemble cast are Christopher Alvarado, Jonathan Arana, Mike Baerga, Brigitte Beach, Arthur Joseph Cuadros, Nicholas Cunha, Rubén Flores, Gabriela García, Diego Guevara, Rachel Josefina, Kyle Laing, Ángel Lozada, Risa Nicole, Vincent Ortega, Alexa Racioppi, Janina Rosa, Stefanie Renee Salyers, Vanessa Sierra, Luis Villabon, and Sarah Waite.

On Your Feet! follows the lives of pop superstars Emilio and Gloria Estefan. Both Cuban immigrants in Miami, Emilio and Gloria fall in love, struggle to overcome family obstacles, and work tirelessly to take their Latin sound to the American mainstream. Featuring such chart-topping hits as "Rhythm Is Gonna Get You," "Conga," and "1-2-3," On Your Feet! is an exuberant, joyful celebration that's bursting with heart.

Featuring music produced and recorded by Emilio and Gloria Estefan and Miami Sound Machine, this exhilarating production is directed and choreographed by Alex Sanchez (Giant and PMP's West Side Story and Beauty and the Beast) with a book by Academy Award winner Alexander Dinelaris (Birdman and The Bodyguard musical) and music direction by Andrew David Sotomayor (PMP's Some Enchanted Evening, Tootsie First National Tour).

