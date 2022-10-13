Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: First Look at Linedy Genao and Brandon Espinoza in ON YOUR FEET! at Paper Mill Playhouse

On Your Feet! follows the lives of pop superstars Emilio and Gloria Estefan. The show runs through Sunday, November 6, 2022. 

Oct. 13, 2022  

Paper Mill Playhouse is now presenting On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan, the first production of Paper Mill's 2022-2023 season. The show runs through Sunday, November 6, 2022.

Get a first look at footage from the production below!

The production features Linedy Genao (Broadway's upcoming Bad Cinderella, On Your Feet! on Broadway) as Gloria, Brandon Espinoza (Broadway's SpongeBob SquarePants) as Emilio, Francisca Muñoz (PBS's "Our Lady Lupe") as Gloria Fajardo, and Yajaira Paredes (Candlelight Theatre's Clue) as Consuelo. Olivia Andrade-Marin and Natalia Artigas share the role of Little Gloria, and Carlos Carreras and Joshua Garcia play Nayib/Young Emilio/Jeremy.

Completing the ensemble cast are Christopher Alvarado, Jonathan Arana, Mike Baerga, Brigitte Beach, Arthur Joseph Cuadros, Nicholas Cunha, Rubén Flores, Gabriela García, Diego Guevara, Rachel Josefina, Kyle Laing, Ángel Lozada, Risa Nicole, Vincent Ortega, Alexa Racioppi, Janina Rosa, Stefanie Renee Salyers, Vanessa Sierra, Luis Villabon, and Sarah Waite.

On Your Feet! follows the lives of pop superstars Emilio and Gloria Estefan. Both Cuban immigrants in Miami, Emilio and Gloria fall in love, struggle to overcome family obstacles, and work tirelessly to take their Latin sound to the American mainstream. Featuring such chart-topping hits as "Rhythm Is Gonna Get You," "Conga," and "1-2-3," On Your Feet! is an exuberant, joyful celebration that's bursting with heart.

Featuring music produced and recorded by Emilio and Gloria Estefan and Miami Sound Machine, this exhilarating production is directed and choreographed by Alex Sanchez (Giant and PMP's West Side Story and Beauty and the Beast) with a book by Academy Award winner Alexander Dinelaris (Birdman and The Bodyguard musical) and music direction by Andrew David Sotomayor (PMP's Some Enchanted Evening, Tootsie First National Tour).



Regional Awards

Related Stories

From This Author - BroadwayWorld TV


Video: First Look at the World Premiere Adaptation of 1919 at Steppenwolf Theatre CompanyVideo: First Look at the World Premiere Adaptation of 1919 at Steppenwolf Theatre Company
October 12, 2022

Steppenwolf Theatre Company is presenting the Steppenwolf for Young Adults’ world premiere of 1919, adapted by J. Nicole Brooks from Eve L. Ewing’s collection of luminous and searing poems about the killing of Black teenager Eugene Williams in 1919 off the segregated Chicago lakeshore – and how this tragedy reverberates today. Watch video here.
Video: First Look at PRIVATE LIVES at Raven TheatreVideo: First Look at PRIVATE LIVES at Raven Theatre
October 12, 2022

Raven Theatre, Chicago’s newest Equity-affiliated theatre, has opened its 40th Anniversary Season with a fresh take on Noël Coward’s iconic 1930 comedy Private Lives, directed by Ian Frank, playing September 29 – November 13, 2022 on Raven’s 85-seat East Stage. See video from the production here!
Video: Watch A Sneak Peek of KPOP on BroadwayVideo: Watch A Sneak Peek of KPOP on Broadway
October 12, 2022

KPOP will begin performances on Broadway with previews starting on Thursday, October 13, 2022, in advance of an opening night on Sunday, November 20, 2022. The show will play at the Circle in the Square Theatre. Watch a sneak peek of the cast in action!
Photos & Video: Get a First Look at the New ANNIE National TourPhotos & Video: Get a First Look at the New ANNIE National Tour
October 11, 2022

Leapin’ Lizards! Brand new publicity photos and promotional video of the new national tour of ANNIE have just been released. Check them out here! ANNIE is directed by Jenn Thompson, who at the age of 10 stepped into the role of “Pepper” in the Original Broadway production.
Photos & Video: Inside Rehearsals for ALADDIN North American Tour Launching TonightPhotos & Video: Inside Rehearsals for ALADDIN North American Tour Launching Tonight
October 11, 2022

The North American tour of Disney’s Aladdin launches on Tuesday, October 11 at 7:30pm at Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, NY, where the hit Broadway musical comedy will play for two weeks through Sunday, October 23, 2022. Check out rehearsal photos and videos here!