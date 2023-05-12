Video: First Look at Judy McLane, Talia Suskauer & More in GYPSY at Goodspeed Musicals

The ultimate stage mother fighting for her daughters' success will run through June 18.

By:
Goodspeed Musicals is welcoming Gypsy as its first production of its 60th anniversary season. The ultimate stage mother fighting for her daughters' success will run through June 18 at The Goodspeed in East Haddam, Conn.

Get a first look at highlights from the production below!

Here she is, world! Momma Rose, the ambitious stage mother determined to drive her daughters toward stardom, takes center stage in one of the most celebrated musicals of all time. And with her comes a parade of iconic tunes that conjure the joys and heartaches of show business: "Everything's Coming Up Roses," "Let Me Entertain You," "Together, Wherever We Go," and more. The brassy masterpiece about vaudeville and burlesque lights up the Goodspeed stage for the very first time. Curtain up!



Gypsy features a book by Arthur Laurents, music by Jule Styne and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim. It is suggested by the memoirs of Gypsy Rose Lee.

Rose is played by Judy McLane (Broadway: Mamma Mia!, Kiss of the Spider Woman, Aspects of Love, Chess). Louise is played by Talia Suskauer (Broadway: Wicked, Be More Chill). Herbie is played by Philip Hernandez (Broadway: Les Misérables, The Capeman, Kiss of the Spiderwoman). Dainty June is played by Laura Sky Herman (Off-Broadway: Life Boat, Muriel's Wedding; National Tour: Hello, Dolly!). Baby June is played by Emily Jewel Hoder (Broadway: The Music Man, National Tour: Les Misérables). Baby Louise is played by Cameron Blake Miller (Trinity Repertory Company: A Christmas Carol).

Gypsy is directed by Jenn Thompson (Goodspeed: Anne of Green Gables, The Music Man, Oklahoma!, Bye Bye Birdie; National Tour: Annie; Off-Broadway: Conflict, Women Without Men). Choreography will be by Patricia Wilcox (Goodspeed: The Music Man, Bye Bye Birdie; Broadway: Motown the Musical, A Night with Janis Joplin).




