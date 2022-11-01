Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Parade
Video: First Look at Ben Platt, Micaela Diamond & More in City Center Encores! PARADE

Opening with a Gala benefit performance tonight, Tuesday, November 1, the production runs through November 6, 2022.

Nov. 01, 2022  

New York City Center is presenting Jason Robert Brown and Alfred Uhry's 1998 Tony Award-winning musical Parade, starring Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond, with direction by Michael Arden. Opening with a Gala benefit performance on Tuesday, November 1, the production runs through November 6, 2022.

Get a first look at footage below!

Funds raised by all seven performances will allow City Center to continue to provide access to the performing arts by subsidizing education programs and affordable tickets throughout the year.

Jason Robert Brown (music and lyrics) and Alfred Uhry (book) both won Tony Awards for their juxtaposition of brutal historical detail with hauntingly pastoral lyricism in this musical interpretation of the 1913 trial of Jewish factory manager Leo Frank in Marietta, Georgia.




