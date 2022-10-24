Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
Video: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF in Yiddish Meets the Press

The musical will play a strictly limited seven-week return engagement from November 13, 2022 to January 1, 2023 Off-Broadway at New World Stages.

Oct. 24, 2022  

The cast and creatives of National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene's Fiddler On The Roof in Yiddish recently met the press and BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge was there to capture the action! Check out the video below!

Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish will play a strictly limited seven-week return engagement from November 13, 2022 to January 1, 2023 Off-Broadway at New World Stages (340 West 50th Street).

Fiddler on the Roof is presented in Yiddish with English and Russian Supertitles. Tickets are on sale at nytf.org/fiddler or at Telecharge.com (212-239-6200). For group sales, contact Caryl Goldsmith or Scott Mallalieu at Great White Way at 212-889-4300.

The acclaimed production is directed once again by the legendary Oscar and Tony Award-winner Joel Grey. As previously announced, Steven Skybell will recreate his award-winning performance as Tevye, a milkman, navigating family, faith and changing traditions in the little Russian shtetl of Anatevka. Key elements of Jerome Robbins' choreography are included with Staging and New Choreography by Staś Kmieć. Casting Director is Jamibeth Margolis, CSA.

Many of the performers from the 2018 production return to join Skybell as Tevye. They include Jennifer Babiak, reprising her celebrated role as Golde, as well as Ben Liebert (Motl), Stephanie Lynne Mason (Hodl), Rosie Jo Neddy (Khave), Bruce Sabath (Leyzer-Volf), Drew Seigla (Pertshik), and Rachel Zatcoff (Tsaytl). The ensemble features old favorites and new faces, including John Giesige (Swing), Kirk Geritano (Avrom), Abby Goldfarb (Ensemble), Raquel Nobile (Shprintse),
Jonathan Quigley (Chaim), Nick Raynor (Yosl/Dancer/Ensemble), Kayleen Seidl (Ensemble), Adam B. Shapiro (Der Rov/Ensemble), Jodi Snyder (Beylke, Frume-Sore), James Monroe Števko (Mendl/Ensemble), Ron Tal (Ensemble), Lauren Jeanne Thomas (Der Fidler), Bobby Underwood (Der Gradavoy), and Mikhl Yashinsky (Nokhum/Mordkhe).

Fiddler On The Roof
