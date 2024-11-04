Video: Ethan Slater Shares Most Embarrassing SPONGEBOB Moment; Praises WICKED Co-Stars

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ethan Slater is looking back at some of his SpongeBob onstage antics. The Tony-nominated performer recently appeared on the Jennifer Hudson Show and shared the most embarrassing moment he remembers from the run of The SpongeBob Musical on Broadway, where he played the titular character.

"I had never done anything that big before...and I had to climb this web of ladders and we had this line to keep me safe," Slater explains. "On the very first night, I climb up and I go through the wrong rung. I'm fine, but they go, "Hold!" and everyone runs onto the stage and I'm hanging off the side as the curtain comes down." After that, he says, "the [acting] bug hit me hard." The musical closed in September of 2018.

On the show, the performer also talked about the highly anticipated Wicked movie, where he stars as the Munchkin Boq, alongside Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, and Jonathan Bailey.

"She's a comedy genius," he said of Grande, who plays Glinda in the film. "Everyone's amazing in this film...The women who have played these roles onstage are incredible. But, when you're doing a film, you're so close," Slater shared.

Ethan Slater is best known for his role as SpongeBob SquarePants in the musical of the same name, for which he received a Tony Award nomination for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical. He was also seen in the Off-Broadway revival of Assassins as Lee Harvey Oswald/The Balladeer and, more recently, appeared in the Broadway production of Spamalot.

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda. Joining them is Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard. The first part will be released on November 22, 2024, with Part Two hitting theaters on November 21, 2025.

Photo Credit: Chris Haston/Warner Bros.