Video: EUREKA DAY Team Talks Tony Win for Best Revival of a Play

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Earlier tonight at the 78th Annual Tony Awards, Eureka Day took home a Tony Award for 'Best Revival of a Play'. After playwright Jonathan Spector and the producing team left the stage at Radio City Music Hall, they checked in with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to share their initial reaction!

School is in session! Manhattan Theatre Club brought Jonathan Spector’s play Eureka Day, directed by Anna D. Shapiro, to Broadway. What's it all about? Eureka Day is a private California elementary school with a Board of Directors that values inclusion above all else – that is, until an outbreak of the mumps forces everyone in the community to reconsider the school’s liberal vaccine policy. As cases rise, the board realizes with horror that they’ve got to do what they swore they never would: make a choice that won’t please absolutely everybody.

Despite its familiar subject matter, Spector has explained that he wrote the play long before the COVID pandemic. Before Broadway, the comedy had its world premiere at Aurora Theatre Company in Berkeley, California as part of their 2017-2018 season and was commissioned through their Originate+Generate program. It went on to have its east coast premiere off-Broadway at Walkerspace in 2019, and opened at the Old Vic in London in 2022. It arrives on Broadway with an all new cast.