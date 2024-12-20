EUREKA DAY & The 92nd Street Y To Host Special Performance and Talkback

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The 92nd Street Y has announced a performance of Eureka Day and post-performance conversation with the cast â€“ Amber Gray, Jessica Hecht, Bill Irwin, Thomas Middleditch and Chelsea Yakura-Kurtz â€“ moderated by Ruthie Fierberg.

Eureka Day, Jonathan Spector's wildly relevant and bitingly funny play, is at the Manhattan Theatre Club in an all new production now extended through February 2, following an acclaimed London run. This 92NY on Broadway event is on Thursday, January 9 at 8 pm and tickets are available here.

Eureka Day Â is a private California elementary school with a Board of Directors that values inclusion above all else â€“ that is, until an outbreak of the mumps forces everyone in the community to reconsider the school's liberal vaccine policy. As cases rise, the board realizes with horror that they've got to do what they swore they never would: make a choice that won't please absolutely everybody.

About The 92nd Street Y, New York:Â

The 92nd Street Y, New York (92NY) is a world-class center for the arts and innovation, a convener of ideas, and an incubator for creativity.Â Now celebrating its 150th Â anniversary, 92NY offers extensive classes, courses and events online including live concerts, talks and master classes; fitness classes for all ages; 250+ art classes, and parenting workshops for new moms and dads. The 92nd Street Y, New York is transforming the way people share ideas and translate them into action all over the world. All of 92NY's programming is built on a foundation of Jewish values, including the capacity of civil dialogue to change minds; the potential of education and the arts to change lives; and a commitment to welcoming and serving people of all ages, races, religions, and ethnicities. For more information, visitÂ www.92NY.org.