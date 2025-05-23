Video: David Hyde Pierce Explains the New Orleans Setting of PIRATES! THE PENZANCE MUSICAL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



To commemorate his return to the Broadway stage, David Hyde Pierce visited the TODAY Show on Friday, discussing Pirates! The Penzance Musical. The new reworking of the Gilbert & Sullivan classic is set in New Orleans and has been a long time coming. "We've been working on this for about 5 years, and it developed as an idea because when Gilbert and Sullivan first did Pirates, it was in America. It toured and was in various cities, including New Orleans," Pierce explained.

"They got the idea because New Orleans is such a rich culture: the food and the different kinds of music. And they thought, 'Anyone who goes to New Orleans comes away singing the tunes. So what would happen if Gilbert and Sullivan went there and thought, 'This is amazing, we've got to put this in the show.' Plus, in 1880 when they were there, there were still pirates in the world!"

Pierce also noted the positive response the show has received from audiences: "From the very first preview, the response has been like a rock concert. And it has not stopped." Watch the full interview now, where he also talks about appearing in the 2001 film Wet Hot American Summer, and the recent death of George Wendt.

Pirates! The Penzance Musical features music by Arthur Sullivan, libretto by W.S. Gilbert, adaptation by Rupert Holmes, orchestrations by Joseph Joubert and Daryl Waters, music direction by Joseph Joubert, choreography by Warren Caryle and direction by Scott Ellis.

The Broadway cast of Pirates! The Penzance Musical is led by Ramin Karimloo (Pirate King), Jinkx Monsoon (Ruth), David Hyde Pierce (Gilbert/Major General Stanley), Nicholas Barasch (Frederic), Preston Truman Boyd (Sullivan/Police Sergeant) and Samantha Williams (Mabel Stanley). The cast also includes Kelly Belarmino, Maria Briggs, Cicily Daniels, Ninako Donville, Alex Dorf, Rick Faugno, Niani Feelings, Tommy Gedrich, Alex Gibson, Afra Hines, Dan Hoy, Ryo Kamibayashi, Tatiana Lofton, Nathan Lucrezio, Shina Ann Morris, Tyrone L. Robinson, Cooper Stanton, and Bronwyn Tarboton.

With the tongue-twisting Major-General, the rabble-rousing Pirate King, newly-imagined young lovers, daring daughters, footloose pirates and fleet-footed police, there's a shipload of musical comedy delights on board to dazzle first-timers and G&S aficionados alike.