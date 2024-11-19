Video: Cynthia Erivo Teaches Storytelling to Kids in CELEBRITY SUBSTITUTE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ahead of the theatrical opening of Wicked, Cynthia Erivo is appearing in a new episode of Celebrity Subsitute. In this episode, Cynthia and host Julian Shapiro-Barnum visit a New York City public school to teach elementary students the importance of storytelling, while helping the students workshop their ideas and present their own original stories. Watch the episode now!

Celebrity Substitute is a digital-first series featuring celebrity guests who “substitute teach” their world-famous skills to a public elementary school class of cute, quirky, and hilarious kids. Hosted by Recess Therapy’s Julian Shapiro-Barnum, Celebrity Substitute is the ultimate feel-good series. Each episode follows Julian as he visits a public school with a celebrity and explores the unexpected connections between the young kids and the superstar, and the ways in which a master in their field figures out how to be a teacher. Each weekly episode is 5-8 minutes long, intended for episodic viewing on YouTube and multiple social snippets on TikTok and Instagram.

Celebrity Substitute is deeply committed to supporting and advocating for teachers and students. The series aims to empower educators and help students achieve their dreams by investing directly in essential resources and tools, and in each episode Julian and the celebrity guests partnered with Amazon to fulfill each school's Amazon Wish List - providing essential learning supplies and resources. From notebooks and art supplies to STEM kits and more, clearing these Amazon Wish Lists equips teachers and students with the tools they need to set up an enriching learning environment.

Celebrity Substitute is created and executive-produced by Julian Shapiro-Barnum, Benj Pasek, and Justin Paul and directed by Jake Wilson. The first few episodes featured Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh, and LISA from Blackpink, and Jordan Chiles.