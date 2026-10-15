Photos: ANON Celebrates Opening Night at MCC
Anon will run through November 1, 2026 at the Newman Mills Theater.
MCC Theater just celebrated opening night for the World Premiere of ANON by Anne Washburn and directed by Obie Award winner and Tony Award nominee Anne Kauffman. ANON is the first production in MCC's 40th Anniversary season. The limited run will continue through Sunday November 1, 2026 at the Newman Mills Theater at The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space.
When a gay pride flag is unfurled across the street from Jeanie, an increasingly online TikToker in a suburb in Texas, two seemingly different households...freak out. How well do you know the people you live among, and with, in an America where the line between fantasy and reality has become increasingly optional?
The cast of ANON includes Jeff Biehl (The Burning Cauldron of Fiery Fire), Crystal Finn (Cold War Choir Practice), Andrew Garman (The Holdovers), Izabel Mar (Family), and Obie Award winner and Tony Award nominee Jeremy Shamos (Clybourne Park).
ANON features Scenic Design by Obie Award winner and Tony Award nominee dots (The Rocky Horror Show), Costume Design by Obie Award winner and Tony Award nominee Brenda Abbandandolo (Good Night, and Good Luck), Lighting Design by Obie Award winner Cha See (Trophy Boys), Sound Design by Obie Award winner Tei Blow (Rheology), Projection Design by Obie Award winner Jared Mezzocchi (Vietgone), and Props Supervision by Andrew Diaz (Table 17). Katie Girardot (My Joy Is Heavy) serves as the Production Stage Manager, Nicole Johnson / Harriet Tubman Effect is the DEI Consultant, and Casting is by The Telsey Office.
Photo Credit: Bart Lentini
Bernie Telsey, Andrew Garman, Crystal Finn, Jeremy Shamos, Anne Kauffman, Anne Washburn, Will Cantler, Jeff Biehl, Izabel Mar, Joel Van Liew, and Blake West
Chloë Grace Moretz
Greg Pierce and Željko Ivanek
Joel Van Liew, Andrew Garman, Anne Washburn, Anne Kauffman, Crystal Finn, Jeremy Shamos, Izabel Mar, and Jeff Biehl
Meg Wolitzer and Suzzy Roche
Ro Reddick and Meara Levezow
William Jackson Harper and Ali Ahn
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