Photos: ANON Celebrates Opening Night at MCC

MCC Theater just celebrated opening night for the World Premiere of ANON by Anne Washburn and directed by Obie Award winner and Tony Award nominee Anne Kauffman. ANON is the first production in MCC's 40th Anniversary season. The limited run will continue through Sunday November 1, 2026 at the Newman Mills Theater at The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space.

When a gay pride flag is unfurled across the street from Jeanie, an increasingly online TikToker in a suburb in Texas, two seemingly different households...freak out. How well do you know the people you live among, and with, in an America where the line between fantasy and reality has become increasingly optional?

The cast of ANON includes Jeff Biehl (The Burning Cauldron of Fiery Fire), Crystal Finn (Cold War Choir Practice), Andrew Garman (The Holdovers), Izabel Mar (Family), and Obie Award winner and Tony Award nominee Jeremy Shamos (Clybourne Park).

ANON features Scenic Design by Obie Award winner and Tony Award nominee dots (The Rocky Horror Show), Costume Design by Obie Award winner and Tony Award nominee Brenda Abbandandolo (Good Night, and Good Luck), Lighting Design by Obie Award winner Cha See (Trophy Boys), Sound Design by Obie Award winner Tei Blow (Rheology), Projection Design by Obie Award winner Jared Mezzocchi (Vietgone), and Props Supervision by Andrew Diaz (Table 17). Katie Girardot (My Joy Is Heavy) serves as the Production Stage Manager, Nicole Johnson / Harriet Tubman Effect is the DEI Consultant, and Casting is by The Telsey Office.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 16 Days 11 Hrs 54 Min 30 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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