Video: Corey Cott Stars in New Broadway-Themed Hallmark Movie THE SNOW MUST GO ON





Musical theater performer Corey Cott, most recently seen on Broadway in 2024's The Heart of Rock and Roll, is starring in a new Hallmark movie this holiday season that is perfect for Broadway fans. Airing on Friday, November 28, The Snow Must Go On features the Newsies alum in a meta turn as Broadway star Isaiah Heyward.

The movie picks up with Isaiah, who is struggling to maintain career success on Broadway. While visiting his sister, Jess, and teenage niece, Aurora, in upstate New York for the holidays, he agrees to direct Aurora's Christmas musical, casting himself in the leading role in the hopes of impressing a Broadway producer. But with rehearsals underway and the Christmas Eve opening night fast approaching, Isaiah finds some surprises of his own after stumbling upon an unexpected romance with Aurora's guidance counselor, Lilly-Anne Brigente.

The Snow Must Go On also stars Samantha Kendrick, Stephanie Sy, and Kaelyn Yoon-MacRae. Check out a sneak peek, which premieres Friday, November 28, at 6/5c on Hallmark.

Corey Cott's Broadway credits also include Bandstand, Gigi, and Newsies, taking over the role of Jack Kelly from Jeremy Jordon.