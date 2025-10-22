Video: Colman Domingo Recalls Becoming an Ordained Minister and Marrying Couples During Broadway's HAIR

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Acting, singing, dancing- Colman Domingo can do it all. But, in addition to his talent as a performer, the Tony nominee is also an ordained minister with several weddings under his belt.

During a recent visit to The Kelly Clarkson Show, Domingo recalled his decision to be ordained in 2011 after same-sex marriages were legalized in New York. His first marriages were officiated at the St. James Theatre during the Broadway production of Hair.

"I took a long walk, and I thought, 'This would be really beautiful to bring people together in our community...' So I became ordained. I married the first couples on Broadway. And then I also married my dear friends Anika Noni Rose and her husband, Jason."

In the years since, he has also married several other friends and members of his family, including Nona Hendryx, Niecy Nash, and his brother. Watch his conversation with Clarkson, where he also shares how he takes time to slow down and reflect amid his busy schedule.

Colman Domingo is an actor of the stage and screen who has been nominated for an Oscar, BAFTA, Tony-nominated, Critics Choice Awards, Independent Spirit, Gotham Awards, Laurence Olivier, Drama Desk, Drama League and NAACP Image, and Black Reel Award. He was seen as “Mister” in the film adaptation of the Broadway musical The Color Purple, along with the theater drama Sing Sing. Earlier this week, it was announced that he will be voicing the Cowardly Lion in Wicked: For Good. He will also star as Michael Jackson's father, Joe, in the upcoming biopic Michael.

Domingo is known to Broadway audiences for acclaimed turns in The Scottsboro Boys, Passing Strange, Chicago, and as book writer of Summer: The Donna Summer Musical. He has also co-produced the Pulitzer Prize-winning and Tony-nominated play Fat Ham.