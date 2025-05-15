Video: Cody Renard Richard Spotlighted on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW

Richard is currently the stage manager for The Last Five Years on Broadway, and is the founder of The Cody Renard Richard Scholarship Program.
As part of the special Broadway hour episode, The Kelly Clarkson Show welcomed Broadway producer and stage manager Cody Renard Richard to the show to discuss his work with his scholarship program.
"I started making trips to New York when I was in undergrad, and then I came here in my sophomore year of college," Richard explained of his background. "Avenue Q was my first Broadway show. I'm sitting there looking through the Playbill, and I see the stage managers listed. And I leaned over to my friend and I was like, 'I'm gonna be that one day.'"
As the founder of the scholarship program, Richard is on a mission to help the next generation of theatrical leaders of color break into the industry. On the show, he explained how he helps young dreamers build community, connect with mentors, and find their voice, after reflecting on his own experience during COVID-19.
"I thought about my experiences in [Broadway] spaces and what I had to do to overcome that to be successful," he shared. "[In the program), we really focus on BIPOC leaders offstage...We bring in designers and choreographers, directors and stage managers. We bring them together to help them build community with each other." Watch the full segment now.
Richard is currently the Production Stage Manager for The Last Five Years on Broadway. Other stage manager credits include Sweeney Todd, Into the Woods, Freestyle Love Supreme, Hamilton, Jesus Christ Superstar Live!, Annie Live!, VMAs, Tony Awards, and 10 productions with NY City Center Encores!
The Cody Renard Richard Scholarship Program strives to:
