Video: Cody Renard Richard Spotlighted on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW

As part of the special Broadway hour episode, The Kelly Clarkson Show welcomed Broadway producer and stage manager Cody Renard Richard to the show to discuss his work with his scholarship program.

"I started making trips to New York when I was in undergrad, and then I came here in my sophomore year of college," Richard explained of his background. "Avenue Q was my first Broadway show. I'm sitting there looking through the Playbill, and I see the stage managers listed. And I leaned over to my friend and I was like, 'I'm gonna be that one day.'"

As the founder of the scholarship program, Richard is on a mission to help the next generation of theatrical leaders of color break into the industry. On the show, he explained how he helps young dreamers build community, connect with mentors, and find their voice, after reflecting on his own experience during COVID-19.

"I thought about my experiences in [Broadway] spaces and what I had to do to overcome that to be successful," he shared. "[In the program), we really focus on BIPOC leaders offstage...We bring in designers and choreographers, directors and stage managers. We bring them together to help them build community with each other." Watch the full segment now.

Richard is currently the Production Stage Manager for The Last Five Years on Broadway. Other stage manager credits include Sweeney Todd, Into the Woods, Freestyle Love Supreme, Hamilton, Jesus Christ Superstar Live!, Annie Live!, VMAs, Tony Awards, and 10 productions with NY City Center Encores!

ABOUT CRR SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAM

The Cody Renard Richard Scholarship Program strives to:

Encourage more Black, Asian, Latinx, Indigenous, and other students of Color to pursue degrees in the theatrical management and artistic fields, such as Stage Management, Technical Theatre, Theatre Design, Playwriting, Directing or Theatre Management.

Cultivate and provide a space for the next generation of BIPOC artists, while honoring, recognizing and welcoming their future contributions to the theatrical world.

Connect our scholars with theatrical and community leaders of color, to help cultivate their leadership and advocacy skills to encourage them to be change agents in their own communities and within the industry.

Create a community of scholars who will learn and grow together throughout their various educational journeys.

Remind BIPOC individuals that their voices and talents are needed and will be supported.