Video: Chita Rivera Discusses New Memoir on THE VIEW

Chita Rivera's new memoir will be available tomorrow, April 25.

Apr. 24, 2023  

Theatrical icon Chita Rivera sat down with the ladies of The View this morning to discuss her upcoming memoir, "Chita: A Memoir."

After a lengthy standing ovation, Rivera discussed her ubringing, the early days of Broadway, and more.

"I was brought up during the Golden Age. That was the time when Broadway was hot. I mean, it was hot. There was a show in every theatre and my friends, Fredd Ebb, John Kander, Terrence McNally, they became my friends and they were growing just as I was growing and the thing the book says is, 'You've gotta be ready' ... and I was ready," Rivera shared about her early days on Broadway.

Watch the full interview on The View below! "Chita: A Memoir" will be released tomorrow, April 25.

Next month, Chita Rivera is slated to host BroadwayWorld's 20th anniversary concert alongside Richard Ridge. Get tickets here.

Rivera is one of the most nominated performers in Tony Award history having earned 10 nominations, won twice and she received the 2018 Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre.

A versatile actress/singer/dancer, her most recent starring roles include The Visit, the final John Kander/Fred Ebb/Terrence McNally musical directed by John Doyle and choreographed by Graciela Daniele on Broadway; the Broadway revival of The Mystery of Edwin Drood; the Broadway and touring productions of The Dancer's Life, a dazzling musical celebrating her spectacular career, written by Terrence McNally and directed by Graciela Daniele and the revival of the Broadway musical Nine with Antonio Banderas.

She trained as a ballerina (from age nine) before receiving a scholarship to the School of American Ballet from the legendary choreographer George Balanchine. Chita's first appearance (age 19) was as a principal dancer in Call Me Madam. Her electric performance as Anita in the original Broadway premiere of West Side Story brought her stardom, which she repeated in London.

Her career is highlighted by starring roles in Bye Bye Birdie, The Rink (Tony Award), Chicago, Jerry's Girls, Kiss of the Spider Woman (Tony Award), and the original Broadway casts of Guys and Dolls, Can-Can, Seventh Heaven and Mr. Wonderful. On tour: Born Yesterday, The Rose Tattoo, Call Me Madam, Threepenny Opera, Sweet Charity, Kiss Me Kate, Zorba, Can-Can with The Rockettes.

Watch Chita Rivera on The View here:








