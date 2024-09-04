Video: Cast of Disney's FROZEN Tour Celebrates Final Performance

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Watch the company of FROZEN come together to perform "Let It Go" (Finale) at the Buell Theatre in Denver, CO; where the original Broadway-bound production of FROZEN first welcomed audiences in 2017.

The North American tour of FROZEN played its final performance on September 1st, 2024 at the Center for the Performing Arts in San Jose, CA. At the time of closing, the production played 1,225 performances, over 162 weeks in 62 cities since its Los Angeles premiere in 2019, and has been seen by over 2.6 million guests.

There are currently five productions of Frozen playing around the world, including Tokyo, London, Hamburg and Scheveningen, The Netherlands. The Tony®-nominated Best Musical completed its Broadway run in March 2020 after breaking four house records at The St. James Theatre.

Frozen has been created for the stage by an award-winning team and features the songs you know and love from the original Oscar®-winning film, plus an expanded score with a dozen new numbers by the film’s songwriters, Oscar winner Kristen Anderson-Lopez and EGOT winner Robert Lopez. Joining them on a creative team that has won a cumulative 16 Tony Awards are Oscar winner Jennifer Lee (book), Tony and Olivier Award winner Michael Grandage (director), and Tony winner Rob Ashford (choreographer).

The creative team for Frozen also includes scenic and costume design by two-time Tony and Olivier Award winner Christopher Oram, lighting design by six-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz, sound design by seven-time Tony nominee Peter Hylenski, video design by Tony winner Finn Ross, puppet design by Michael Curry, hair design by David Brian Brown, makeup design by Anne Ford-Coates, special effects design by Jeremy Chernick and casting by The Telsey Office/Rachel Hoffman, CSA and Laura Wade, CSA. Lisa Dawn Cave serves as production supervisor and Randy Meyer is the general manager.

Two-time Tony Award winner Stephen Oremus is music supervisor and creates vocal, incidental and dance arrangements. He is joined on the music team by Tony nominee Dave Metzger (orchestrations), Chris Montan (executive music producer), David Chase (additional dance arrangements), and Faith Seetoo (music director). Anne Quart serves as executive producer.