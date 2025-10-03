Video: Carmen Cusack Sing 'The Damnedest Season' in BULL DURHAM at Paper Mill Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



First footage has been released of Carmen Cusack performing "The Damnedest Season" as Annie Savoy in Bull Durham! Bull Durham brings the classic 1988 film to the stage. Veteran catcher “Crash” Davis is tasked with mentoring hotshot rookie pitcher “Nuke” LaLoosh, while baseball muse Annie Savoy must choose her seasonal protégé.

Directed by Marc Bruni (The Great Gatsby) and adapted by its original screenwriter, Ron Shelton, with music and lyrics by Susan Werner, this pitch-perfect musical delivers a winning blend of comedy, drama, and romance as passion, ambition, and America’s favorite pastime collide. This production runs October 2 through November 2, 2025.

Bull Durham also stars Nik Walker as Crash Davis, Joel Ashur as Larry, Ashlyn Maddox as Millie, James Moye as Skip, Andrew Poston as Jimmy, Will Savarese as Nuke LaLoosh, and Nick Wyman as Uncle Roy. The ensemble features Mike Baerga, Ellie Barone, Tre’ Booker, Jacob Burns, Daniel DiPinto, Benny Elledge, Diana Huey, Ashton Lambert, Brian Shimasaki Liebson, Jessi Little, Carson Hampton Palmer, Valentina Shelton, Jake Trammel, Dori Waymer, Matt Wiercinski, Casey Wortham, and Blake Zelesnikar.

