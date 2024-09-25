Video: Boston Mayor Michelle Wu Performs 'Rhapsody in Blue' With Boston Symphony Orchestra

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



When Boston's Mayor isn't busy running the city, she sometimes makes an appearance with the Boston Symphony Orchestra. At the Boston Symphony Orchestra's 2024 Concert for the City, Mayor Michelle Wu performed George Gershwin's "Rhapsody in Blue" with the Boston Pops.

At the 2023 Concert for the City, Mayor Michelle Wu performed Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 21 in C, K.467 (2nd movement, Andante).

The Concert for the City is a free event that showcases all that the Boston Symphony Orchestra and Boston Pops have to offer, alongside arts and music education partners and programs from throughout Greater Boston.

Mayor Wu returned to Symphony Hall this year to perform one of her favorite pieces, Georgie Gershwin's 1924 solo piano and jazz band musical composition, "Rhapsody in Blue."

Mayor Wu is a champion of the arts and music in Boston, helping to make arts education more accessible to young people through her Connect, Learn, Explore summer learning initiative and BPS Sundays, a program making certain museums, zoos, and cultural institutions free for Boston Public Schools students on the first and second Sundays of each month.

