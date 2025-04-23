Video: First Look at Rehearsals for Huntington Theatre's THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Get a first look inside rehearsals for The Huntington's The Light in the Piazza, a contemporary musical based on the novel byÂ Elizabeth Spencer, with music and lyrics byÂ Adam Guettel, book byÂ Craig Lucas, and directed by Huntington Artistic DirectorÂ Loretta GrecoÂ (The Triumph of Love). The Light in the Piazza runs from Thursday, May 8 â€“ Sunday, June 15, 2025 at the Huntington Theatre.

Â

Winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Original Score, The Light in the Piazza is a lush and soaring romance. Huntington Artistic DirectorÂ Loretta GrecoÂ (The Triumph of Love) creates a brand-new production ofÂ Adam Guettelâ€™s sweeping score andÂ Craig Lucasâ€™ profound book in this must-see story of a mother, a daughter, and the many meanings of love. Florence, summer 1953. Protective American motherÂ Margaret JohnsonÂ brings her daughter Clara abroad for a glimpse of Italyâ€™s romantic history. But when a real-life attraction sparks between Clara and a local boy, Margaret must ask: can she reconcile her own hopes with her daughterâ€™s future?

Â

The Light in the Piazza was developed as a musical at the Intiman Playhouse in Seattle in June 2003 and then atÂ The Goodman TheatreÂ in Chicago in early 2004. The 2005 Broadway Production won six Tony Awards and five Drama Desk Awards.

The cast features Emily Skinner as Margaret Johnson, Claraâ€™s mother; Sarah-Anne Martinez as Clara Johnson, a young woman who falls in love; Joshua Grosso as Fabrizio Naccarelli, a young Florentine man; William Michals as Signor Naccarelli, Fabrizioâ€™s father; Rebecca Pitcher as Signora Naccarelli, Fabrizioâ€™s mother; Alexander Ross as Giuseppe Naccarelli, Fabrizioâ€™s older brother; Rebekah Rae Robles as Franca Naccarelli, Giuseppeâ€™s wife; and Rob Richardson as Roy Johnson, Margaretâ€™s husband. The ensemble includes Kate Fitzgerald, Russell Garrett, Daniel A. Lopez, SherÃ©e Marcelle, Morgan Mastrangelo, Sarah Oakes Muirhead, and Nick Sulfaro. Swings are David Rosenthal and Tamara Ryan. Extras include Yuma Feldman, Millie Grace Gibson, Elsa Hancock-Happ, Mary Niederkorn, and Odin Vega.

Â The creative team for The Light in the Piazza includes scenic design byÂ Andrew BoyceÂ (Prayer for the French Republic at The Huntington), costume design byÂ Alex JaegerÂ (Leopoldstadt at The Huntington), lighting design byÂ Christopher AkerlindÂ (The Triumph of Love at The Huntington), sound design byÂ Megumi KatayamaÂ (The Light in the Piazza at NYCC Encores), projection design by Yuki Izumihara (Leopoldstadt at The Huntington), the hair, wig, and makeup design is by J Jared Janas (The Art of Burning at The Huntington). The assistant director is Alexandra Dietrich, the choreographer isÂ Daniel PelzigÂ (Leopoldstadt at The Huntington), the fight and intimacy coordinator is Jesse Hinson, the music director isÂ Andrea Grody, the dialect and text coach is Ashleigh Reade, the Italian culture, dialect, and text coach is Chiara Durazzini, and the dramaturg is Charles Haugland. The production stage manager isÂ Kevin SchlagleÂ and the stage managers are Ashley Pitchford and Pat-rice Rooney. NY Casting is byÂ Janet Foster.

