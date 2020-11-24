Video Blog: Perspective & Growth: Acting in the Age of COVID

Current Atlantic student Ura Yoana Sánchez (Full-Time Conservatory Class of 2020) reflects on a recent Zoom performance experience, and how she has pivoted and grown as an artist through the tools afforded by Practical Aesthetics, the Atlantic Technique. Watch her video testimonial, topped off by an August Wilson monologue session led by Atlantic Acting School's Artistic Director, Reggie D. White, at a recent Atlantic Theater Company #TechniqueTuesday event!

ABOUT ATLANTIC ACTING SCHOOL: Founded as an ensemble of impassioned students in 1985, Atlantic has grown into a powerhouse Acting School and a Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning Off-Broadway Theater Company. The world-renowned Atlantic Acting School has empowered aspiring acting professionals to fulfill their dreams for over 35 years. Our is the only conservatory program in the world that offers in-depth training in Practical Aesthetics, the Atlantic Technique - as outlined in A Practical Handbook for the Actor. From a Full-Time, Evening and Global Conservatory to Part-Time Virtual classes for all levels, we provide students with technical, creative, and personal rigor, and a lifelong community that fuels success beyond its doors.

Both full and partial scholarships are available! APPLY BY DECEMBER 2!

Learn more at https://atlanticactingschool.org or email us at admissions@atlantictheater.org.

