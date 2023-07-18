Video: Betty Who Sings Broadway

Who is Broadway's newest star? Precisely. As BroadwayWorld reported earlier today, Betty Who is heading to Broadway. The international pop music sensation will join the cast of the Tony Award-winning Best Musical Hadestown as ‘Persephone’ beginning on Tuesday, September 5, 2023.

While fans know her best from her Best known for her chart-topping singles such as “I Love You Always Forever” and “Somebody Loves You,” Hadestown will mark Betty Who’s stage debut. The good news- she's been practicing! Below, watch her recent takes on some of her favorite showtunes.

Betty Who sings "Who I'd Be" from Shrek:

Betty Who Sings "All I've Ever Known" from Hadestown:

Betty Who Sings "Don't Forget Me" from Smash:

Betty Who sings "Go the Distance" from Hercules:

Betty Who sings "I'm Not That Girl" from Wicked: