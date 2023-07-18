Video: Betty Who Sings Broadway

Betty Who will make her Broadway debut in Hadestown on September 5, 2023.
Who is Broadway's newest star? Precisely. As BroadwayWorld reported earlier today, Betty Who is heading to Broadway. The international pop music sensation will join the cast of the Tony Award-winning Best Musical Hadestown as ‘Persephone’ beginning on Tuesday, September 5, 2023.
While fans know her best from her Best known for her chart-topping singles such as “I Love You Always Forever” and “Somebody Loves You,” Hadestown will mark Betty Who’s stage debut. The good news- she's been practicing! Below, watch her recent takes on some of her favorite showtunes.
