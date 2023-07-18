Video: Betty Who Sings Broadway

Betty Who will make her Broadway debut in Hadestown on September 5, 2023.

By: Jul. 18, 2023

POPULAR

Full Cast Set for Final Sondheim Musical, HERE WE ARE, World Premiere at The Shed Photo 1 Cast Set for Final Sondheim Musical, HERE WE ARE World Premiere
SCHMIGADOON, Annaleigh Ashford & More Receive 2023 Emmy Nominations - Full List of Nominee Photo 2 2023 Emmy Nominations - See the Full List of Nominees!
27 Theater Books for Your Summer 2023 Reading List Photo 3 27 Theater Books for Your Summer 2023 Reading List
West End CABARET Revival Is Coming to Broadway Photo 4 West End CABARET Revival Is Coming to Broadway

Who is Broadway's newest star? Precisely. As BroadwayWorld reported earlier today, Betty Who is heading to Broadway. The international pop music sensation will join the cast of the Tony Award-winning Best Musical Hadestown as ‘Persephone’ beginning on Tuesday, September 5, 2023.

While fans know her best from her Best known for her chart-topping singles such as “I Love You Always Forever” and “Somebody Loves You,” Hadestown will mark Betty Who’s stage debut. The good news- she's been practicing! Below, watch her recent takes on some of her favorite showtunes.

Betty Who sings "Who I'd Be" from Shrek:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Betty Who (@bettywho)

 Betty Who Sings "All I've Ever Known" from Hadestown:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Betty Who (@bettywho)

 Betty Who Sings "Don't Forget Me" from Smash:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Betty Who (@bettywho)

 Betty Who sings "Go the Distance" from Hercules:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Betty Who (@bettywho)

Betty Who sings  "I'm Not That Girl" from Wicked:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Betty Who (@bettywho)




RELATED STORIES

1
Betty Who to Make Broadway Debut as Persephone in HADESTOWN Photo
Betty Who to Make Broadway Debut as Persephone in HADESTOWN

Don't miss the exciting news! Betty Who and Phillip Boykin are set to join the cast of Hadestown as Persephone and Hades, bringing their incredible talents to the acclaimed Broadway musical.

2
Video: Watch Betty Who Sing All Ive Ever Known in Honor of Eva Noblezada Leaving HADESTOWN Photo
Video: Watch Betty Who Sing 'All I've Ever Known' in Honor of Eva Noblezada Leaving HADESTOWN

Watch recording artist Betty Who sing from Hadestown in honor of Eva Noblezada leaving the show in August.

3
Eva Noblezada to Depart HADESTOWN in August Photo
Eva Noblezada to Depart HADESTOWN in August

Original Broadway cast member Eva Noblezada will play her final performance as ‘Eurydice’ in Hadestown on Sunday, August 13.

4
Jewelle Blackman & Tom Hewitt Extend Runs in HADESTOWN Photo
Jewelle Blackman & Tom Hewitt Extend Runs in HADESTOWN

Hadestown original Broadway cast member Jewelle Blackman, and Tony Award nominee Tom Hewitt, have extended their runs in the Tony Award-winning Best Musical. Learn how to purchase tickets!

Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Hadestown Wait for Me Liner Hoodie Hadestown Wait for Me Liner Hoodie
Hadestown Wait For Me Unisex Tee Hadestown Wait For Me Unisex Tee
Hadestown Reusable Tote Bag Hadestown Reusable Tote Bag
Hadestown Show the World Mask Hadestown Show the World Mask

More Hot Stories For You

Austin Scott Joins the Cast of & JULIET Next MonthAustin Scott Joins the Cast of & JULIET Next Month
Wake Up With BWW 7/18: Final Sondheim Musical Casting, BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon Tour, and More!Wake Up With BWW 7/18: Final Sondheim Musical Casting, BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon Tour, and More!
Video: Inside the First Day of Rehearsals for LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at The MunyVideo: Inside the First Day of Rehearsals for LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at The Muny
Photos: MJ Casts Meet Ahead of the Launch of National TourPhotos: MJ Casts Meet Ahead of the Launch of National Tour

Videos

Video: Justin Guarini & ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Perform 'Circus' Video Video: Justin Guarini & ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Perform 'Circus'
Watch Andre De Shields Sing 'Who'd Do the Dirty?' from Jim Steinman and Barry Keating's RHINEGOLD Video
Watch Andre De Shields Sing 'Who'd Do the Dirty?' from Jim Steinman and Barry Keating's RHINEGOLD
Arielle Jacobs, Lea Salonga, Jose Llana, and More Talk HERE LIES LOVE on CBS Sunday Morning Video
Arielle Jacobs, Lea Salonga, Jose Llana, and More Talk HERE LIES LOVE on CBS Sunday Morning
Gabrielle Mariella Breaks Down Her Broadway Impressions Video
Gabrielle Mariella Breaks Down Her Broadway Impressions
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
NEW YORK, NEW YORK
MJ THE MUSICAL
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
FUNNY GIRL
GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR

Recommended For You