Video: Beth Leavel Performs 'Rose's Turn' and 'The Ladies Who Lunch' at 54 Below

Tony Award-winner Beth Leavel lit up the stage at 54 Below with a brand-new show honoring the brilliance of Stephen Sondheim. As part of her show, Leavel performed the iconic Sondheim anthems, 'Rose's Turn' from Gypsy and 'The Ladies Who Lunch' from Company. Check out video of her performance!

Leavel recently completed a triumphant run in Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends on Broadway. Known for her powerhouse performances in The Prom and The Drowsy Chaperone, she returned to 54 Below—after several sold-out engagements—for an evening of storytelling and song in tribute to Sondheim.

Beth Leavel is a Tony Award winner for The Drowsy Chaperone and a Tony nominee for The Prom and Baby It’s You!. Her Broadway credits include Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends, Elf, Mamma Mia!, Young Frankenstein, 42nd Street, and more.